Mumbai: In a recent episode of the controversial show Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi Prakash was seen revealing some hard memories from her childhood. Teja was seen sitting with Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sahejpal when she opened up about her childhood and family. She revealed how her Mother and Father managed a long-distance relationship beautifully for a couple of years after their marriage. The Swaragini actor further talked about how her mother was hounded by her relatives just because her father used to stay away from home. Tejasswi also recalled how she used to travel to Dubai every 6 months to meet her father.

"My Dad went back to Dubai a week after their marriage and did not return for a year and a half. My Mother would feel terrible when relatives would say all kinds of things to her. But my parents were determined and kept their marriage alive via long distance. They would write letters to one another and pick a time to make ISD calls to stay in touch. My mother would go to PCOs and even though international calls were very expensive at that time, she would still make them happen," Tejasswi recalled.

“Eventually, after a year or so, my Father managed to settle himself down, brought a house and a car and then brought my Mom there,” she concluded.

Tejasswi mentioned that even though no relationship or marriage is perfect, she is proud of her parents. Interestingly, this comes at a time when Tejasswi’s relationship with Karan Kundrra has been making headlines. Even though they are often seen arguing and fighting, but their love and care for each other win every time.