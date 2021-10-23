Mumbai: In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi Prakash made a massive allegation. While talking to co-contestant Jay Bhanushali, Tejasswi talked about how Vishal Kotian behaves with her. Tejasswi mentions that she is uncomfortable with his behaviour and that he continues to behave in an inappropriate manner. To this, Jay mentioned that it could be because he was jealous of Karan Kundrra teaming up with her. “I am very real. I have never bitched about anyone to you. Unka humour kya hai – ‘aa gale lag jaa’. It’s all dirty humour and they will never even be able to telecast all that,” Tejasswi had said. However, do you think Tejasswi should have talked to Vishal first about the same, rather than talking to Jay? Here’s what the India.com Twitter poll says.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shamita's Game To Be Strengthened After Her Rakhi Brother and Raqesh Bapat's Entry In Show? Deets Inside

Following the episode, India.com asked if Tejasswai Prakash should have talked to Vishal Kotian first about feeling uncomfortable with his behaviour. To this, over 67% of people disagree and added that 'Jay understands better'. Only 32% of viewers argued that Tejasswi should have talked to Vishal first.



Fans also argued that Vishal would have created a scene if Tejasswi would have talked to him about it. “If she’s uncomfortable because of a person.. It’s obvious she’ll not talk with him. She knows what kind of a manipulator Vishal is. Jay is their mutual friend, that’s why she spoke with Jay,” one of the fans wrote.

Meanwhile, Shamita Shetty, Vishal Kotian, Karan Kundrra, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Miesha Iyer, and Simba Nagpal are nominated for eviction this week. It will be interesting to see who gets eliminated from the show.