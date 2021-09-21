Bigg Boss 15 Update: Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 15 is all set to premiere on October 2. Ahead of the grand premiere, few names of the contestants have been doing rounds. Now, as per the SpotboyE report, Tejasswi Prakash will be entering the controversial house. A source close to the production house was quoted as saying, “Tejasswi Prakash has not been shooting for the comedy show for the last three weeks. And is now planning to go for Bigg Boss 15 which will go on air from next month.”Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant’s Husband Ritesh Confirms Being Part of Salman Khan’s Show

Apart from Tejasswi, Shamita Shetty will once again get locked inside the house along with Nishnat Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal, as reported by the entertainment portal. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Contestants go Under Quarantine, Not Divya Agarwal But Pratik Sehajpal And Nishant Bhat to Enter

A source also confirmed Nishant’s participation and said, “Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal both are in quarantine in the same hotel in Mumbai and will be making a grand entry in Bigg Boss 15 house with other contestants. The new contestants will also be going for their quarantine on September 21 and 23 respectively.” Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Winner Divya Agarwal Reveals Why She Will Not Contact Shamita Shetty: 'I Forgive But Do Not Forget'

Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh also confirmed being part of the show. He told TOI, “You will see me on the show.”

Other celebrities that are likely to be locked inside the house are Rhea Chakraborty, Nidhi Bhanushali, Ronit Roy, Karan Kundrra, Vishal Kotian, Afsana Khan, Punit Pathak, Reem Sameer, Anusha Dandekar, Mahika Sharma, Arjun Bijlani, Disha Vakani, Simba Nagpal, Sanaya Irani, Amit Tandon, Simba Nagpal, Tina Dutta, and Manav Gohil.

Meanwhile, Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner of Karan Johar hosted the digital show, Bigg Boss OTT. While Nishant emerged as the first runner-up, Pratik opted for the money bag and got his ticket to Bigg Boss 15.