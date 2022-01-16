Mumbai: The friendship between Shamita Shetty and Karan Kundrra has always irked Tejasswi Prakash in the Bigg Boss 15 house. While Tejasswi has repeatedly mentioned that she does not like Karan’s closeness with Shamita, Rakhi Sawant often tease her with the same. However, in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Tejasswi Prakash will be seen losing her cool over a joke that involves Karan and Shamita.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Faces Flak For Calling Pratik Sehajpal's Mother Stupid, Gauahar Khan Calls It Shameful

In the recent promo released by Colors TV, media personnel can be seen questioning Tejasswi over her insecurity for Karan Kundrra. Tejasswi giggles and adds that Karan does not make her feel secure.

Following this, Rakhi can be seen joking around Tejasswi in the promo. While Rakhi says that Karan and Shamita look good together, even Salman agrees. "Karan aur Shamita ek saath mein bahut acche lagte hai, yeh beech mein kya kar rahi hai mujhe nahi pata. Jab Karan Kundrra guzarta hai toh Shamita Shetty ke nazar dekhne chahiye (Karan and Shamita look good together. I don't know what is Tejasswi doing in between. Whenever Karan Kundrra passes by, one should notice how Shamita acts)," Rakhi teases Tejasswi. Even Salman joins the fun saying he has noticed this as well. "Karan ko Shamita se bhidata hu kyuki phir dono behno ka surname ek hi hoga – Kundrra (Let me be the cupid between Karan and Shamita so that both sisters will have the same surname – Kundrra)," Salman said.

This leaves Tejasswi disappointed. She loses her cool and says, “I think everybody wants something to happen, but can anybody ask Karan what the hell he wants.” She even lashed out at Shamita for not stopping Rakhi and says, “Rakhi aapse saath kisi aur ke boyfriend ko le kar mazaar kar rahi hai aap blush kiya jaa rahe ho. Mere liye funny nahi hai (Rakhi is taking your name with somebody else’s boyfriend and you are blushing. This is not funny.) If it is true, I don’t want to be a part of this bulls**t.”

