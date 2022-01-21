Mumbai: The ticket to finale task in the Bigg Boss is finally coming to an end. After a number of mega fights, massive arguments and tasks, Tejasswi Prakash has won the last ticket to finale. The final ticket to finale task was named ‘Autograph Please’ where the nominated contestants Rashami Desai, Tejasswi Prakash, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale had to go in every round and dress up mannequins assigned to them. Contestants, other than Rajiv Adatia were asked to approve these mannequins by signing. However, Tejasswi emerged as the winner of the task with the help of her friends Karan Kundrra and Nishant Bhat.Also Read - Umar Riaz' Explosive Statement Against Bigg Boss 15 Team: They Want to Promote Tejasswi Prakash

Apart from Tejasswi Prakash, contestants who have the ticket to finale are Rakhi Sawant, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty. Tejasswi was a VIP before but she was downgraded by Shamita Shetty. This had also led to a massive war between the two with Tejasswi accusing Shamita of trying to grow closeness with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra. "Itni mari ja rahi ho Karan se dosti karne ke liye, usko bhi toh pucho usko dostiyaan karni hai ya mere sath rehna hai (You are dying to be friends with Karan. Ask him if he wishes to be your friend or wants to be with me)," Tejasswi had said.

Meanwhile, the ticket to finale task recently ignited a massive war between best-friends Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai. This after, Rakhi Sawant, who already has a ticket to finale, had the power to choose one between Devoleena and Rashami. While the three are playing mind games, Rashami loses her temper and accuses Devoleena of manipulating Rakhi.

