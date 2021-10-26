Bigg Boss 15: The latest episode of the reality show will show audience high-voltage drama as the housemates will be seen competing each other in the captaincy task. As Afsana Khan will be seen having a tough time in the game, Tejasswi Prakash will be seen getting uncomfortable with talcum powder thrown at her. Tejasswi’s health is going to go for a toss during the task where contestants were having fun. She inhales powder that is puffed in her face during the task, due to which she begins coughing unstoppably.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Wildcard Contestant Rajiv Aditya Plays Game With Ieshaan Sehgaal by Turning Him Against Miesha Iyer - India.com Twitter Poll

Bigg Boss 15's promo video shows the situation worsens in the task and Tejasswi's health deteriorates. She feels helpless and coughs nonstop. The housemates call for medical help and Karan Kundrra is seen lifting her up and taking her to get some help from the doctor.

Videos from the clips go viral and netizens pour in love for Tejasswi and Karan (TejRan)

The viewers will get to see more of Tejaswwi Prakash and Karan Kundrra in the coming episodes as they share a great bond. As Karan recently opened up about being fond of Tejasswi, their bond will gain more prominence. Earlier, Tejasswi calmly told Karan, “Whenever you will get angry, I will try to calm you down. You can’t let every bl**dy thing affect you. I will keep a watch on you a little more not only in terms of your anger but otherwise.”

Kundrra too opened up, “I am extremely fond of you. Mujhe expression issue hai. I am telling you this, that I need to be given rights. So now that you know, I will be there for you.”