Bigg Boss 15 Top News Today: Social media is abuzz with the gossips around Bigg Boss 15. While fans are constantly discussing the changing dynamics inside the house, friends have continues to shower love and support for those they love inside the house. Some others are totally relaxed and searching for new ways to remove the negativity that they received during their stay in Bigg Boss 15. Here are the top news stories around Bigg Boss 15:

Ieshaan Sehgaal-Miesha Iyer on a romantic trip to Goa

After getting eliminated from Bigg Boss 15, Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer have finally found some downtime for themselves. The actors, who fell in love with each other inside the house, have now flown to Goa to just spend some quality time together.

Both inside the house and after coming out of the show, both Miesha and Ieshaan have maintained that they never faked their relationship for the game. And seems like no one needs any proof of the same considering the kind of chemistry they share. To distress themselves and stay away from the negativity, Ieshaan and Miesha have decided to chill in Goa now. They jetted off to Goa on Thursday morning for a romantic vacation. The couple board an early morning flight from Mumbai airport and they are expected to spend around 4-5 days before returning to Mumbai. Watch this space for more updates on their vacation pictures now!

Bigg Boss 15 latest update: Rajiv Adatia gets love from Rashami Desai and Gauahar Khan

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 15′s first wild card entry Rajiv Adatia is getting a lot of love from both fans and celebs on social media. Recently, Rashami Desai took to her Twitter account where she called him cute and even said that she would stop watching the show if Rajiv gets eliminated or leaves the show. The Bigg Boss 13 runner-up wrote, “I will stop watching if #Rajeev is not part of #bb15 the kind of fun and entertainment he gets is fun to watch u have my heart #loveurajeev (sic).” Gauahar, too, who has been a Bigg Boss winner in the past, called Rajiv cute in a tweet.

Bigg Boss 15 latest news: Vishal Kotian mocks Raqesh Bapat, says ‘Seedha Shilpa Shetty ki behen ko pata liya’

Another interesting gossip from the Bigg Boss 15 house is actor Vishal Kotian commenting on Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat’s relationship. As shown in a promo, Vishal, in a conversation with Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and Umar Riaz, mocked Raqesh. He made fun of the way Raqesh spells his name, and then said, “Bohot bada haath maara hai apne bhai ne. Seedha woh Shilpa Shetty jo hai na, uski behen ko pata liya hai. Ab kya hai ki uske dum pe yeh show se woh show, woh show se yeh show karta rehta hai, uska chalta rahega (He scored big. He managed to impress Shilpa Shetty’s sister. Because of her, he is now going from show to show).”