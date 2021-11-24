Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz is winning hearts with his stint on the Salman Khan-hosted show. He has also garnered a lot support and has been listed one of the deserving contestants in the top five slot in the show. The contestants recently addressed the media and made some shocking revelations. Following which, Umar and Pratik Sehajpal had a big argument in the house.Also Read - IPL 2022 Retention: No Hardik Pandya; MI Likely to Retain Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah And Kieron Pollard Ahead of Auction

Umar lost his cool after Pratik started cursing the former's sister. He then warned Pratik to stay within his limits and told him that just like he treats his mother by keeping her above everyone, the same rule implies to him when it comes to his sister. Umar can be heard saying, "Aukat mein reh. Tere liye agar Maa badi hai toh mere liye behen bhi bohot badi hai. Tu ye nahi Bol sakta."

He further added, "Do not cross your line. Do not f*** with me." Seeing the fight taking an ugly turn, Nishant Bhat, Vishal Kotian and Karasn Kundrra tried to stop the duo. Colors captioned the promo, "Ek baar phir #BB15 ke do sher aa chuke hai aamne saamne! Aakhir iss ladai ki kya hogi wajah? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #BiggBoss15 aaj raat 10:30 sirf #Colors par."

Watch Video Here:

Umar Riaz also blasted on Vishal for mocking his profession after learning about Karan addressing him as ‘donkey’. Umar clearly stated, “You keep teasing me about 106-206 (number of bones in human body). Do you know what it takes to be a doctor. Whatever happened during the weekend ka vaar and I goofed up, it was a bad day, I am sure as an actor, you must also be having your bad days. Salman bhai also sometimes gives flop films but that doesn’t make him a bad actor. You don’t understand it has taken me 10 years to become a doctor. If other from this house make a fun of me, I can understand but you three are my friends and even then you are making fun of me or roasting me. I won’t tolerate it. I am not an actor by profession, I am a doctor and I will continue this profession after going out and it won’t look good for me.”

Vishal apologised to Umar and latter asked him to not repeat it again.