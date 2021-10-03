Mumbai: Umar Riaz has finally entered the Bigg Boss 15 house. After the show’s mega premiere on Saturday night, Umar Riaz is already making headlines and is winning hearts online. Social media is flooded with fans talking about Umar Riaz and comparing him to his brother Asim Riaz. However, before entering the controversial reality show Umar talked about his brother’s fame and mentioned that he has not been offered Bigg Boss 15 because of the same. In an interview with The Times of India, Umar Riaz revealed that he was offered Bigg Boss OTT as well. However, he turned down the offer as he wanted to be a part of the TV version of the show hosted by Salman Khan.Also Read - Ieshaan Sehgaal Enters Big Boss 15; Reveals How he Will Survive Amongst Big Stars In BB15 | Exclusive Interview

“Asim has been an inspiration for me being a part of the entertainment medium. But I have never used his fame to get things in life. When he was inside the house I was handling all his accounts and as a brother, I felt I needed to be his support. I was preparing for my exams but I knew it was his one-time opportunity to shine and I didn’t want it to get wasted,” Umar told The Times of India. Also Read - Actor Karan Kundrra Enters Bigg Boss 15 House: Exclusive Interview Before His Entrance, Reveals How He Would React and His Game Plan

Umar further mentioned that he is in Bigg Boss 15 because even the makers saw something in him. “People saw me supporting him on Bigg Boss 13 and also saw me in the family round, they liked me. There have been many family members of the contestants on the show in the past, but none of them got an opportunity like this, so I would say even the makers saw something in me,” Umar Riaz said.

For the unversed, Umar Riaz also made a special appearance in Bigg Boss 13, when his brother Asim Riaz was locked inside the house.

Apart from Umar Riaz, other contestants who are locked in Bigg Boss 15 house are Vidhi Pandya, Vishal Kotian, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Meisha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Donal Bisht, Sahil Shroff, Akasa Singh, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Afsana Khan and Jay Bhanushali.