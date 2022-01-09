Mumbai: The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the controversial show Bigg Boss 15 will welcome several celebrities including Divya Agarwal, Rahul Mahajan, Kashmira Shah and Geeta Kapur among others. These celebs will be seen supporting their favourite contestants and questioning other inmates. In a recent promo released by Colors TV, choreographer Geeta Kapur can be seen questioning Umar Riaz for his aggression. “Umar aap aapa kho dete hai. Aapko samajh mein nahi aata ke aap kya kar rahe hai. Aggression is his inherit nature. I will never want to be treated with someone with aggression like yours,” Geeta Kapur can be seen telling Umar.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Ugly Twitter War After Shamita Shetty Mocks Divya Agarwal, Boyfriend Varun Sood Jumps In Support

Even Salman Khan jumps in between saying Umar aggressively charges on people. He goes on to announce that the makers of the show asked the audience if Umar should stay in the house considering his aggression. While the promo creates suspense over Umar’s fate, it is no secret that the contestant will walk out of the house in tonight’s episode. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Fame Vishal Kotian Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says 'I Am Asymptomatic'

Soon after the promo was released, Umar’s fans expressed disappointment and attacked Geeta Kapoor. Fans mentioned that Geeta is nobody to comment on Umar’s Bigg Boss journey and added that she should ‘mind her own business’. “Tum apna dance show judge karo na (You should judge your dance show),” one of the fans wrote. Another social media media user claimed that Geeta is surely asked to speak this by the makers. Fans also demanded Umar Riaz be brought back to the house and added that his eviction is unfair and biased. “I just want to know who is this ‘Janta’?” one of Umar’s fans questioned.

For the unversed, Umar Riaz has been evicted from Bigg Boss 15 and the episode will be telecasted today i.e on January 9. Several former Bigg Boss contestants and celebrities including Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Himanshi Khurrana, Karan Kundra’s family, Manu Punjabi among others were seen coming out in support of Umar Riaz.

