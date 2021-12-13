Mumbai: For another week, Umar Riaz fans are disappointed and upset with Salman Khan. This after the host of the show lashed out at him during the Weekend Ka Vaar and alleged that he has been behaving arrogantly in the house. Not just this, but Salman Khan went on to drag Umar Riaz’s brother Asim Riaz (who participated in Bigg Boss 13) and asked him not to follow his brothers’ footsteps. “You are a doctor still you don’t know how to behave properly. Do you think by behaving in this way, you will increase your numbers. Earn respect here,” Salman told Umar.Also Read - 'Irreplaceable Sidharth Shukla': Salman Khan Dedicates Big Boss 15 Episode to The Late Actor on His Birthday

However, Salman Khan‘s words seem to have disappointed Umar Riaz fans. Following the episode, several people took to Twitter calling Salman Khan biased. Fans questioned him for dragging Asim Riaz and claimed that Salman is being biased in the show. Some people also wrote that even if Umar Riaz is being arrogant in the house, Salman’s way to teach him a lesson was not right. “There’s a limit to how much you can insult a person who’s actually helping you RAISE the TRP of your show. It’s an insult to ALL the fans. #SalmanKhan what you did today and what you do in every weekend ka Vaar is WRONG,” one of the fans wrote. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Contestants Have Two Choices - Either Connect With Families or Give Up Prize Money, What Will They Choose?

Umar Riaz fans disappointed with Salman Khan:

Look how much Asim respected you SK.That’s his UPBRINGING. You were his idol

You have created so much respect in this industry, SK.Don’t lose your fans who idolize you,for money

You got this power and fame bcz of Allah. You should respect that too#UmarRiaz WE LOVE ASIM RIAZ pic.twitter.com/cwdIvEA96T — Shahlasiddiqui ❤️🌠 (@Shahlasiddiqui9) December 13, 2021

@ColorsTV #BiggBoss15 as a maker & editor u guys are under obligation to air content which has dignity & logic towards ur contestants but unfortunately u crossed all limits of decency by using foul & abusing language in yesterday’s WKV which is very distasteful . — Riaz Ahmed Choudhary (@Rac57Riaz) December 13, 2021

There’s a limit to how much you can insult a person who’s actually helping you RAISE the TRP of your show. It’s an insult to ALL the fans.#SalmanKhan what you did today and what you do in every weekend ka Vaar is WRONG. #bb15 #UmarArmy #UmarRiaz #biggboss15 #biggboss #AsimRiaz — 💙 Cyrus – Ree 💙 (@Reereee_21) December 13, 2021

@ColorsTV #AsimRiaz #UmarRiaz why this makers are doing such dirty things on Riaz brother Asim now he is not in this season very bad and Umar Riaz the most humble person in this big boss house wa ra wa

We Love ASIM

One man show Umar Riaz 🤘 — Toni Paron (@ToniParon) December 13, 2021

For the unversed, this is not the first time that Salman Khan lashed out at Umar Riaz for being violent. Last week as well, Salman called Umar a ‘violent doctor’ and warned inmates that Umar will hurt somebody someday.

Follow this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss 15.