Mumbai: For another week, Umar Riaz fans are disappointed and upset with Salman Khan. This after the host of the show lashed out at him during the Weekend Ka Vaar and alleged that he has been behaving arrogantly in the house. Not just this, but Salman Khan went on to drag Umar Riaz’s brother Asim Riaz (who participated in Bigg Boss 13) and asked him not to follow his brothers’ footsteps. “You are a doctor still you don’t know how to behave properly. Do you think by behaving in this way, you will increase your numbers. Earn respect here,” Salman told Umar.Also Read - 'Irreplaceable Sidharth Shukla': Salman Khan Dedicates Big Boss 15 Episode to The Late Actor on His Birthday
However, Salman Khan‘s words seem to have disappointed Umar Riaz fans. Following the episode, several people took to Twitter calling Salman Khan biased. Fans questioned him for dragging Asim Riaz and claimed that Salman is being biased in the show. Some people also wrote that even if Umar Riaz is being arrogant in the house, Salman’s way to teach him a lesson was not right. “There’s a limit to how much you can insult a person who’s actually helping you RAISE the TRP of your show. It’s an insult to ALL the fans. #SalmanKhan what you did today and what you do in every weekend ka Vaar is WRONG,” one of the fans wrote. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Contestants Have Two Choices - Either Connect With Families or Give Up Prize Money, What Will They Choose?
Umar Riaz fans disappointed with Salman Khan:
For the unversed, this is not the first time that Salman Khan lashed out at Umar Riaz for being violent. Last week as well, Salman called Umar a ‘violent doctor’ and warned inmates that Umar will hurt somebody someday.
