Mumbai: Once again, the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the controversial show Bigg Boss 15 has disappointed Umar Riaz fans. In the episode, Salman Khan questioned the contestant about a number of things but didn’t let him explain his side. Just when Umar started to speak, he was interrupted by Salman saying he must think and not speak. “Isme bolne ki zaroorat nahi hai, jawab deni ki zaroorat nahi hai. Isme upar wale ne aapko dimaag diya hai voh dimaag ko use kro, socho (There is nothing to speak about this, you don’t have to answer. You have a brain, use it. Think),” Salman told Umar. Even Umar was seen complaining about it later. “Mere ko bolne nahi de raha hai yahan pe (Nobody is letting me speak here),” he said.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra Resolve Week Long Fight as The Two Get Cozy Under a Blanket
This disappointed fans who took to Twitter alleging that Salman Khan is being a biased host. Fans also mentioned if Salman asked so many questions to Umar, he should have also let Umar speak. Netizens went on to say that Umar Riaz is a deserving contestant of the show and alleged that ‘Salman Khan will not let him win’. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan To Be Seen Together In Tiger 3? Here's What We Know
Umar Army Upset With Salman Khan, Again!
Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Umar Riaz fans are disappointed and upset with Salman Khan. His fans have repeatedly alleged that Salman is biased and unfair towards Umar.