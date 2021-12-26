Mumbai: Once again, the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the controversial show Bigg Boss 15 has disappointed Umar Riaz fans. In the episode, Salman Khan questioned the contestant about a number of things but didn’t let him explain his side. Just when Umar started to speak, he was interrupted by Salman saying he must think and not speak. “Isme bolne ki zaroorat nahi hai, jawab deni ki zaroorat nahi hai. Isme upar wale ne aapko dimaag diya hai voh dimaag ko use kro, socho (There is nothing to speak about this, you don’t have to answer. You have a brain, use it. Think),” Salman told Umar. Even Umar was seen complaining about it later. “Mere ko bolne nahi de raha hai yahan pe (Nobody is letting me speak here),” he said.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra Resolve Week Long Fight as The Two Get Cozy Under a Blanket

This disappointed fans who took to Twitter alleging that Salman Khan is being a biased host. Fans also mentioned if Salman asked so many questions to Umar, he should have also let Umar speak. Netizens went on to say that Umar Riaz is a deserving contestant of the show and alleged that 'Salman Khan will not let him win'.

Umar Army Upset With Salman Khan, Again!

Today #UmarRiaz got disrespected unneccessarily by the host. He is no where in the promos but discussed all the way in episodes. #UmarArmy I am angry, I know you all will be feeling the same. So we have to store this fire till tomorrow. We’ll channelise our anger through trend✊ — A Mysterymen (@yuv30) December 25, 2021

Also Read - Will Shamita Shetty Take Bigg Boss 15 Trophy Home? Nikki Tamboli Feels So

Salman asked back to back question to #Umar but not let him Answer even a single one

And finally when #Umar understood that Salman would ask Counter question but not let him utter a word he laughed with helplessly… That helpless smile of #UmarRiaz wrenched my heart 💔 pic.twitter.com/g1m4jjtbw1 — Hanna (@Hamna1118) December 25, 2021

Instead of praising #UmarRiaz for his task participation, But as usual @BeingSalmanKhan again dint let him utter a word#BiggBoss15 — Chetana🌼No Diplomacy (@Chetana_CND) December 25, 2021

#wkw has been a joke #SalmanKhan is getting pathetic every passing season his justification is getting crappier day by day !!

In total #bb15 is the worst of all

They won’t let a deservin candidate like #UmarRiaz win this season .

Mark my words !! — #Biggboss_Tak👁 (@Biggboss_tak___) December 25, 2021

Sk asked Umar a question! Just note the no. of times he was interrupted by the contestants & host!@BeingSalmanKhan if you ask a question be ready to hear a answer😡#UmarRiaz #BiggBoss15pic.twitter.com/fLmnev56mg — Team Umar Riaz Official ✨👑 (@teamumartweetz) December 25, 2021

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Umar Riaz fans are disappointed and upset with Salman Khan. His fans have repeatedly alleged that Salman is biased and unfair towards Umar.