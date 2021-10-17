Umar Riaz Ruling Hearts: During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode in Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan asked Umar Riaz to play a dignified game while praising Simba Nagpal for playing decently throughout the week. However, fans think it was the opposite. After the Weekend Ka Vaar episode aired on Saturday and showed the host lashing out at Umar for forgetting that he’s a professional surgeon and behaving violently in the show, his fans trended ‘Umar Riaz Ruling Hearts’ on Twitter to show their support for him.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Afsana Khan Suffers From Panic Attack, Says ‘Meri Baddua Hai', 'Mera Saanjh Mar Jaye’
During an argument that happened last week, Simba dragged Asim Riaz's name in the show and tried to shame Umar for being less popular than his brother. He made a nasty comment and said 'bhai ke dum par phohcha hai' and compared his achievements with his brother's saying, "tu kahan hai aur tera bhai kahan pahoch gaya (look where are you and how far your brother has reached)". The fans were expecting Salman to bash Simba for making such derogatory comments. However, the superstar slamming Umar and appreciating Simba irked the fans and they showered love on Umar for staying strong in the game. Check out a few tweets here:
Umar is one of the most popular contestants this season. His entry into Bigg Boss 15 has made Asim’s fans excited who have been requesting the channel to approach Umar to participate in the show for two years. However, Umar hasn’t been able to really show his all colours in the game. The viewers are hoping to see him rise in the show. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 15!