Umar Riaz Ruling Hearts: During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode in Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan asked Umar Riaz to play a dignified game while praising Simba Nagpal for playing decently throughout the week. However, fans think it was the opposite. After the Weekend Ka Vaar episode aired on Saturday and showed the host lashing out at Umar for forgetting that he's a professional surgeon and behaving violently in the show, his fans trended 'Umar Riaz Ruling Hearts' on Twitter to show their support for him.

During an argument that happened last week, Simba dragged Asim Riaz's name in the show and tried to shame Umar for being less popular than his brother. He made a nasty comment and said 'bhai ke dum par phohcha hai' and compared his achievements with his brother's saying, "tu kahan hai aur tera bhai kahan pahoch gaya (look where are you and how far your brother has reached)". The fans were expecting Salman to bash Simba for making such derogatory comments. However, the superstar slamming Umar and appreciating Simba irked the fans and they showered love on Umar for staying strong in the game. Check out a few tweets here:

The main part was that no one pointed out simba for the things he said to umar🥺 and fazul mein Umar ko sunaya gya. #UmarRiaz #UmarIsTheBoss#UmarArmy #UmarRiazRulingHearts Umar Riaz Ruling Hearts https://t.co/Vr3k2zf1P6 — mannat (@mannat_097) October 17, 2021

So what exactly did #UmarRiaz do wrong in #BiggBoss15 Am I watching a different BB or something!?! And was I the only one who saw #SimbaNagpal go all out personal on him! #BiggBoss15 #UmarRiazRulingHearts — Ra🍁🍁an (@IRayyanAhmed) October 17, 2021

Wah kya content hai,kya game hai, Bigg Boss 15 ki jitni bhi TRP ati hai Sab in Sahab ki badolat hi ati hai kyun ke Bigg Boss ke Fans ko isi content ki zarorat hai Come on big hand for our champ #SimbaNagpal 👏 Umar Riaz Ruling Hearts#UmarRiaz #UmarRiazRulingHearts pic.twitter.com/fDmchdPxPZ — 🔥Saad Ali🔥 (@SaadAli265) October 17, 2021

#SimbaNagpal is playing with a lot of dignity and #UmarRiaz is going wrong! April Fools Day hain kya? Biggest joke in history of BB! To play with dignity you need to first PLAY! #BiggBoss15 #UmarRiazRulingHearts — Umar Fan Club (@umarclub1) October 17, 2021

Guyyys this sooo funny for me 🤣 like Simbha Umar ko gawar bol raha but usse khud twinkle twinkle little star poem nhi aati language ki spelling nhi aati 🤣 Aur vo ek Doctor ko gawar bol raha tha #UmarRiazRulingHearts .#umarriaz #Simbhanagpal — Shruti Mehra (@ShrutiM46139515) October 17, 2021

#Salmankhan based #UmarRiaz without any reason. in this whole week he did great job even in task.

Bt Salman’s behaviour same as we saw in bb13. Now we will see it Again with Umar. @BiggBoss

#UmarRiaz #Bigboss15

Umar Riaz Rulling Heart #UmarArmy #UmarRiazRulingHearts @ColorsTV — Fatema Begum Usha (@FatemaUsha) October 17, 2021

No Simba bro u r not playing only…dignity toh door ki baat hai.. Umar Riaz Ruling Hearts https://t.co/dDAT1U2Vdn — Khadija (@Khadija80077697) October 17, 2021

Umar is one of the most popular contestants this season. His entry into Bigg Boss 15 has made Asim’s fans excited who have been requesting the channel to approach Umar to participate in the show for two years. However, Umar hasn’t been able to really show his all colours in the game. The viewers are hoping to see him rise in the show. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 15!