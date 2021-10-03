Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz, brother of Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz, has emerged as one of the most popular contestants in Bigg Boss 15. He entered the show in the Saturday premiere episode and several trends in his name started running on social media. What also intrigued the fans was how he appeared all rogue and competitive on the stage itself while fighting with fellow contestant Ieshaan Sehgal for the survival kit.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Premiere LIVE UPDATES: Umar Riaz vs Ieshaan Sehgal Already, 10 Contestants Enter The House

As Salman asked both of them to perform a 'dangal' and win an opportunity to create their own survival kit before entering the 'jungle', they both did their best. While Umar technically won the round, it was Ieshaan who was declared the winner by Donal Bisht who was judging the game after being asked by Salman. The contestants were not supposed to hit each other in the face and yet Umar kept hitting Ieshaan's face that irked him and the two argued on the stage. Later, as Umar entered the house and Ieshaan-Donal were sent to the woods, it seemed that the tension wasn't over just yet.

On their way to the jungle, Ieshaan told Donal that had Umar hit him in the face outside the show, he would have been looking for a doctor by this time, hinting that the two are definitely going to share a bitter equation in the house. At least for a few initial days!

Meanwhile, only 13 contestants entered the house in the Saturday episode of Bigg Boss 15. The premiere episode will continue to air on Sunday as well. The contestants who have entered the show so far are Jay Bhanushali, Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian, Vidhi Pandya, Simba Nagpal, Umar Riaz, Ieshaan Sehgal, Donal Bisht, Akasa Singh, Karan Kundra, Miesha Iyer, Afsana Khan, and Sahil Shroff. Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhatt and Pratik Sehajpal are yet to make their big entry. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 15! Also, who are you rooting for this season?