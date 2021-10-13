Bigg Boss 15 Highlights: In tonight’s episode, the jungle wasis will get a chance to win a task and get a direct entry in the main house and stay with the Bigg Boss OTT contestants – Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, and Pratik Sehajpal. In the task, the contestants are divided into two teams and they will be seen competing against each other to grab the golden chance to make their entry into the house. The captain of the house – Shamita Shetty- was the ‘sanchalak’ of the task and she had to announce the winner. As the task is announced, Vishal Kotian takes Shamita in confidence and convinces her to save him and make her team stronger.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Schools Jay Over His Fight With Pratik, He Snaps Back And Says 'Tu Chadh Mat Mere Upar'

Vishal toldShamita, "When Pratik and Nishant come together, they become stronger and when I will come with you, then you will become stronger." Shamita respond by saying that Jay is also in his team and he said, "He does not have a problem with you, so now is the time to play for yourself."

Team Tiger including Jay, Vishal, Tejasswi, and Akasa, and the second team Plant has Karan, Umar, Miesha, and Vidhi have a face-off. As the task begins, Team Tiger wins the first task and the second round is won by Team Plant. However, it looked like Shamita was partial to team Tiger as she is close with Vishal, who belongs to Team Plant. Hence, she declared that no one has won the round. Her decision irked Team Plant and a few contestants slammed Shamita for being 'unfair'.

While Karan expressed his anger that Shamita has been partial towards Vishal, Miesha loses her temper and hurled abuses at the opposite team. Umar Riaz also gets angry and shouts that Shamita is partial towards the other team.