Mumbai: Days after his eviction from the Bigg Boss 15 house, Umar Riaz has made some shocking allegations. In a recent interview, Umar Riaz alleged that his profession was being targeted in the show with an aim to demoralise him. The evicted Bigg Boss 15 contestant also added that nobody else's profession was targeted like his.

"Yes, my profession was really targeted on the show. I don't know why but none of the other people's professions- they were actors, singers, choreographers never anyone's profession was targeted like mine. My profession was targeted to demoralize me but it never helped actually I did what I want to do and I was determined and motivated to do what I want," Umar told SpotboyE.

Umar also called his eviction unfair and added that he is disappointed with the same. Asim Riaz's brother also alleged that even though audiences' votes were in his favour, he was evicted. "Yes, I am feeling very disappointed. I got to know that votes were in my favour and still I was evicted so I felt really bad. I gave my 100% to the show. So, I think my eviction was unfair," Umar said.

Umar Riaz also talked about his fight with Pratik Sehajpal and told SpotboyE that it is Pratik’s game plan to instigate others. “I think it’s Pratik Sehajpal’s game plan of investigating others and poking them to a point that they lose their temper. He says mean things to others and tries to do something that works in his favour,” Umar said.

For the unversed, Umar Riaz was recently evicted from Bigg Boss 15 house following his massive fight with co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal. During his tenure in the show, Salman Khan repeatedly bashed him for being aggressive and had also called him an ‘aggressive doctor’ in an episode.

Umar’s eviction had also ignited a massive war on social media with fans and celebrities alleging that it was unfair. From Himanshi Khurana to Karanvir Bohra, Akanksha Puri, Aly Goni, Hina Khan, Vishal Kotian, Rajiv Adatia, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Vikas Gupta and Mahi Vij among others had come out in Umar’s support.