Mumbai: Umar Riaz was evicted from the controversial show Bigg Boss 15 on Sunday, January 9. His eviction came after his massive fight with Pratik Sehajpal during a task. The doctor walked out of the house and met his brother Asim Riaz, who participated in Bigg Boss 13. Asim took to his official Instagram account and shared an adorable picture with brother Umar. In the picture, the brothers can be seen walking on the road as Asim puts his arm around Umar’s shoulder.Also Read - Salman Khan Cries as Bigg Boss 15 Gets Extension of Two Weeks- Watch Promo

While Asim did not write anything in the caption, fans were quick to flood the comment section with their love. One of the fans called it, “The most powerful picture on the internet.” Another social media user wrote, “Brothers who are ruling people’s hearts.” Also Read - Umar Riaz Breaks Silence on Geeta Kapur's Statement Against Him in Bigg Boss 15: 'Just to Set a Narrative'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ASIM RIAZ 👑 (@asimriaz77.official)

Also Read - Kashmera Shah Jokes About Krushna’s Fight With Govinda-Sunita in Front of Salman Khan: Mujhe Mana Karke Khud Jhagda Kia

Earlier, Umar Riaz had reacted to his eviction saying, “Meri janta meri army kabhi Mujhe bahar nikal de, support na kare Aisa Ho nahi sakta. That’s impossible. I want to thank each and everyone one of my fans from India and all across the world for being my bedrock throughout and still. #UmarArmy (sic).” Umar had also Tweeted assuring fans that he will never stop entertaining them. “It was indeed one hell of a journey but without you guys I wouldn’t have been able to live this. Ab aur bohot aage jana hai Hume, may be not everyday but I will soon hit your screens till then keep loving, stay safe, maintain social distancing. This doctor is always in your hearts (sic),” he added.

Meanwhile, it has now been confirmed that Bigg Boss 15 will be extended by two weeks. The recent promo released by Colors TV has confirmed the news.