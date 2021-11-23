Mumbai: Arguments and fights in the Bigg Boss house are common. As per the rules, getting physical during these fights is not allowed in the house. However, despite everything, several contestants have often flouted this rule. Recent in the list are Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal. In the latest promo released by Colors TV, Umar and Pratik can be seen getting into an ugly fight.Also Read - Simba Nagpal Eliminated From Bigg Boss 15? Here's What We Know

While the reason for their brawl isn’t known, Pratik can be heard saying, “Tere se kaun dosti karega (who will be friends with you)?” This irked Umar who then said, “Kya bola? Kisko bola? (What did you say? Who are you talking about?)” Following this, Pratik tries to explain to Umar that he wasn’t talking about him. However, this soon turned into a heated argument. Umar and Pratik can also be seen pushing each other. Even Vishal Kotian and Karan Kundrra can be seen jumping in between only to prevent any physical brawl. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik Calls Out Fake Fans Leaving Fandoms Because She is 'Fat Now' - Check Viral Post

Umar and Pratik’s fight comes a day after Jay Bhanushali and Vishal Kotian were seen getting ugly during an argument. The two even pushed each other.

Meanwhile, during the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan announced that the show will get its top 5 contestants in the coming days. Following this, media personnel entered the house and named Pratik Sehajal, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhatt as top 5 contestants. It will be interesting to see what will happen next in the show.

Follow this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss 15.