Mumbai: In less than a week, Bigg Boss 15 is making headlines and is being widely loved by the audience. From massive arguments to fights and conflict over ration – everything has happened in merely three days. But something is still missing. Yes, a love story. Contestants turning couples is not new in the controversial reality show and now it seems like the first love story of Bigg Boss 15 is starting to bloom. During a recent task, Tejasswi Prakash and Umar Riaz were seen getting close to each other. Following this, housemates could not resist but call them a 'couple'.

During a recent episode, Tejasswi Prakash and Umar Riaz hosted a fashion show in the Bigg Boss house. During this time, they were seen taking care and getting close to each other. Even the rest of the housemates teased Umar-Tajasswi and called them a couple. Several fans also took to Twitter talking about Umar and Tajasswi and called their chemistry cute. Fans have given them a combined name – UmTej.

Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Calls Shamita Shetty 'Aunty', Her Mom Requests Salman Khan to Speak Against Age-Shaming

Meanwhile, all the junglewasis (Umar Riaz, Vidhi Pandya, Vishal Kotian, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Meisha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Donal Bisht, Sahil Shroff, Akasa Singh, Afsana Khan and Jay Bhanushali) are nominated this week for elimination. Bigg Boss had himself nominated all contestants after Pratik Sehajpak turned violent inside the house and damaged the house’s property.

It will be interesting to see if Umar Riaz and Tejasswi Prakash will turn the first love birds of Bigg Boss 15. Follow this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss 15.