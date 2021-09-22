Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz made the right kind of noise when he sported his brother. Now, Umar is all set to enter the Salman Khan-hosted show and will be locked inside the controversial house along with other confirmed contestants – Divya Agarwal, Karan Kundra, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhatt, Akasa Singh, Tejasswi Prakash, Donal Bisht, Vishal Kotian, Simba Nagpal, Afsana Khan, and Shamita Shetty.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Confirmed Contestant: Singer Akasa Singh to Enter The Salman Khan Show

As the reports of Umar’s participation in the show surfaced, the fans were left super excited and flooded Twitter with tweets. Many are also hoping that Umar and Pratik will generate a lot of heat in the house and will have several face-offs. The fans even surfaced the old video of the conversation between Asim and Umar inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty To Be Part Of Salman Khan Hosted Show?

Check Reactions Here:

Umar Riaz- You created history brother ❤️ Only trending contestant in BB history (15M+ Tweets) Asim Riaz- Sb teri wjh se hai bhai ❤️ This is fact without Umar support and motivation we can’t achieved that milestone. His support his unbelievable.#AsimRiaz #AsimSquad #UmarRiaz pic.twitter.com/y56uydD69t — ❤️ || ᴀꜱɪᴍ ꜱQᴜᴀᴅ || (@deepaksingh1195) September 22, 2021

Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant’s Husband Ritesh Confirms Being Part of Salman Khan’s Show

According to me#PratikSehajpal Knows the power of #AsimRiaz and #AsimSquad

And #UmarRiaz has closely watched #BiggBoss13 because of asim, so he can definitely see asim in pratik.

According to my prediction if umar comes, they’ll be good friends and more like brothers #BB15 — PRATIK’S CLAN (@mrchmbr) September 22, 2021

Remember this Unforgettable Moment ❤️ Umar- I handle everything you just stay focused Umar- I’m already your fan Asim- Ni bhai sb teri wjh se hai bhai This brotherhood and bond is precious ❤️ We will always stand with this two diamond #AsimRiaz #AsimSquad #UmarRiaz pic.twitter.com/Zg5M3KuMyo — ❤️ || ᴀꜱɪᴍ ꜱQᴜᴀᴅ || (@deepaksingh1195) September 22, 2021

. #UmarRiaz always stood for #AsimRiaz during his BB journey now its time to shower love if big broda Umar arrives in #BiggBoss15 No need to change ur id names we all are squad we are already there for champ Asim family so without changing the bio we can support #AsimSquad — ᴀꜱɪᴍ ʀɪᴀᴢ ᴜɴɪᴠᴇʀꜱᴇ (@AsimRiazworld) September 22, 2021



A source close to the development told SpotboyE, “Asim’s brother Umar Riaz is in discussion with the makers for participating in the reality show.” Well, looks like Umar already has a strong fan base and will be getting a lot of support from his brother Asim and his fans.

Bigg Boss 15 will be hosted by Salman Khan and will be premiere on October 2.