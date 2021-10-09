Mumbai: Umar Riaz is one of the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss 15. He enjoys a massive fan following. Recently, Umar won everyone’s heart after he gave a befitting reply to Afsana Khan over her ‘Tu doctory kar’ remark. For the unversed, Umar Riaz is a doctor. In the recent episode, Umar and Afsana got into a heated argument following which Afsana asked Umar to leave and continue his “doctory”. However, Umar has the perfect reply to the singer saying, “Don’t you dare talk about my profession and mismatch my statements. While you were sitting at home doing nothing, I used to go out at the front line working, serving the people of my country during the pandemic.”Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Lashes Out At Pratik For Breaking Bathroom Lock While Vidhi Was Taking Bath

Umar also got support from brother Asim Riaz who took to Twitter and wrote, "When you have a panic attack. You don't play a song ..you call a doctor."

When you have a panic attack

You don’t play a song ..you call a doctor @realumarriaz — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) October 8, 2021



Several fans also took to Twitter appreciating Umar Riaz’s reply to Afsana Khan. “Umar respects everyone’s profession and he bonded really well with all the Hms, that’s y his relation with every Hms is So good as of now. The word that Girl use for doctors was totally wrong,” one of the fans wrote.

Mad respect for #UmarRiaz for taking stand for medical staff fraternity and frontline warriors. Maturity never comes with age and afsana khan is live example of this. Kudos to DR. @realumarriaz. May you don’t like him or his game but that’s the least we shld appreciate :)) — ･ (@BadasssPiyush) October 8, 2021

Meanwhile, all the junglewasis (Umar Riaz, Vidhi Pandya, Vishal Kotian, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Meisha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Donal Bisht, Sahil Shroff, Akasa Singh, Afsana Khan and Jay Bhanushali) are nominated this week for elimination. Bigg Boss had himself nominated all contestants after Pratik Sehajpak turned violent inside the house and damaged the house’s property.

