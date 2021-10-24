Mumbai: Salman Khan bashed Karan Kundrra for getting violent with Pratik Segajpal earlier this week. While Salman questions Karan if this is how he behaves outside the show as well, the actor broke down and apologised to Pratik. However, seems like netizens are disappointed with the makers of the controversial reality show. Following the episode, several Bigg Boss fans took to Twitter and alleged that the makers are being biased towards Karan Kundrra. Some of the social media users also claimed that Salman was polite with Karan. Fans also shared old clips from the Bigg Boss house when Kushal Tandon, Zeeshan Khan, Puneet Issar and Aijaz Khan were eliminated from the show for being violent in the show.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Apologetic Karan Kundrra Breaks Down After Salman Khan Bashes Him For Attacking Pratik Sehajpal

Some of the fans also shared Salman Khan’s clip from Bigg Boss 13 when he bashed Priyank Sharma and asked him to leave the house for being violent. “This is not tolerated in the house,” Salman had informed Priyank. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Slams Karan Kundrra and Others Over Vidhi Pandya's Shocking Eviction

Fans call Bigg Boss ‘biased’:

One was thrown out just for pushing & the other one was not even scolded for doing an act of extreme physical violence. How is this fair if the very basic rule of bb is not to get physical? Don’t be biased! EVICT KARAN KUNDRRA@ColorsTV @BiggBoss #PratikSehajpal #BiggBoss15 pic.twitter.com/X8n4HWX6aC — Salman👑 (@Yeagerist007) October 20, 2021

Unreal and Biased show BB15 @BiggBoss @ColorsTV ex evicted contestants was fool who left the house . https://t.co/bQ8vQPO9FM — gold_love_81 FanPage Not a Bot (@81Fanpage) October 24, 2021

So what’s your opinion about today episode..

Kya karan or pratik ke matter ka justice hua

And what about today also except pratik and salman part whole episode is boring.. And it’s all about so called colors faces

BIASED BIGB — Preet Kaur (@kaur_2598) October 24, 2021

For the unversed, Karan Kundrra picked up Pratik Sehajpal by his neck and pinned him to the ground during a task earlier this week. However, he wasn’t eliminated or punished by Bigg Boss.

Meanwhile, there was no elimination from the show this weekend. Rather, Rajiv Adatia has entered the show as the first wild card entry.