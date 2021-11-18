Mumbai: Ever since Bigg Boss divided the contestants into two categories – VIP and Non-VIP, it has created a huge storm inside the controversial reality show. In the recent promo, Neha Bhasin can be seen arguing with VIP contestant Nishant Bhat. It all started after Nishant Bhat raised concerns regarding kitchen duties. While Pratik and Nishant were discussing the same, Neha also jumped in between. However, soon the discussion turned into a massive argument after Pratik asks Neha to ‘get out’. “Kyu jau yahan se? You get out of this house,” Neha lashes out at Pratik.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Simba Nagpal Tells Umar Riaz 'Kahi Baar Inke Muh Se Gandgi Nikalti Hai' Amid Rumours of Donal Bisht's Entry

Following this, Nishant Bhat loses his cool and asked them both not to disrupt the discussion. However, what irked Neha was when Nishant asked her to 'shut up'. As the argument turns heated, other housemates including Umar Riaz and Tejasswi Prakash also jumped in to prevent any physical brawl. However, Neha goes on to push Tejasswi. She then pushes Pratik and grabs him by the collar.

For the unversed, Nishant Bhatt, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Vishal Kotian and Umar Riaz are the VIPs in Bigg Boss house, whereas Pratik Sehajpal, Neha Bhasin, Jay Bhanushali, Rajiv Adatia and Simba Nagpal are the non-VIPs.

Meanwhile, if reports are to be believed Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya are all set to re-enter the house as wild card contestants. However, there is no official announcement regarding the same so far. Follow this space for more updated related to Bigg Boss 15.