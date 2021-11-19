Bigg Boss 15 Wild Card Entry: The competition and entertainment in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 is getting more serious day by day and now rumours doing the rounds that some former contestants of the show are likely to enter the house soon. Yes, if reports are to be believed, Rashmi Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee are likely to enter the show as the wild card entries. While there is no confirmation regarding the same, sources say that Rashami and Devoleena might enter Bigg Boss 15 this weekend. Sources close to IANS claim, “Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Abhijeet Bichukale. They will be entering the house next week or this weekend. They will be competing directly with the housemates.” It will be interesting to see if Rashami and Devoleena will enter the show.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Controversial Contestant Urfi Jawed Make Heads Turn In A Weird Purple Side Slit Satin Dress, Watch Video

Rashami and Devoleena were earlier seen in Bigg Boss 13. The duo became good friends and each other’s back support in the house. While Devoleena had to leave the show due to medical reasons, Rashami was one of the top contenders for the winner’s trophy along with late actor Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill. Devoleena Bhattacharjee also entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a proxy for Eijaz Khan. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Highlights: Junglewasis Get Golden Choice To Enter Main House But At One Condition

Meanwhile, Shamita Shetty will be seen re-entering the show once again this week. She had come out of the house on the night of November 13 due to health reasons. Also Read - Big Boss 15 Shamita Shetty Exclusive: Reveals That She Would Miss Raqesh Bapat In BB15 But Excited About New Jungle Journey With OTT Contestant Pratik

Currently, there is a strong competition going on between contestants Jay Bhanusali, Vishal Kotian, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Neha Bhasin, Karan Kundrra, Tejaswi Prakash, Umar Riaz, and Simba Nagpal.

Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 15.

(With inputs from IANS)