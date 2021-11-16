Bigg Boss 15 Wild Card Entry: Actor Vidhi Pandya, who got eliminated along with Donal Bisht due to housemates votes, is all set to make her return on the Salman Khan-hosted show. If reports are to be believed, the makers have called her back on the show and reportedly, she has agreed. The reports also state that Vidhi is currently under quarantine and will soon make her re-entry in the controversial house.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Donal Bisht To Re-Enter Salman Khan-Hosted Show As Wild Card Entry? Deets Inside

Apart from Vidhi, Donal Bisht is also set to make her entry in the house. While Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have stepped out of the house due to medical reasons, Donal and Vidhi are set to make their entry in the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Neha Bhasin Says 'Gulami Krva Rahe Ho Kya' as House Gets Divided Into VIPs And Non-VIPs

During Vidhi’s stay in the house, she developed a bonding with Jay Bhanushali, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Vishal Kotian and Umar Riaz. After her eviction, she told India Today, “I don’t know if I would really want to go back inside the house again now. I feel I am a little misfit for this platform.” Also Read - ‘It's Finished’: Shamita Shetty Expresses Anger Over Raqesh Bapat’s Exit in Bigg Boss 15, Will This Affect Their Relationship?

Donal, on the other hand, revealed that she felt corned in the house. She had said, “Yes, I’ve been cornered and it was evident like people also saw. After I came out, I came to know what I was feeling inside people are doing wrong with me here, they are troubling me, the same thing was also felt by the audience and I never expected that I would be out of the house so soon. This time Bigg Boss left the decision in the hands of the contestants and it was obvious they’ll take my name and everyone could see that contestants were sidelining me and it was unfair.”

Neha Bhasin, Vishal Kotian, Karan Kundrra, Rajiv Adatia, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Umar Riaz, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat and Jay Bhanushali are currently on the show.