Bigg Boss 15 Highlight: In tonight's episode, Afsana Khan, Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali, Vidhi Pandya, and Umar Riaz are seen sitting together and sharing a laughter. In the candid moment, Karan says in Punjabi, 'Bigg Boss chande hai ajj assi task kariye (Bigg Boss wants us to do a task'). To which Afsana said, "Bigg Boss ko sachi Punjabi wala Bigg Boss chalana chahiye, Kasam Lage. (Bigg Boss should have a Bigg Boss Punjabi). Then Vidhi Pandya pointed out that even Shehnaaz Gill used to use the word 'Kasam Lage'.

The video will leave the heart of Shehnaaz's fans delighted as they are reminded of Shehnaaz Gill's antics while she was inside Bigg Boss 13 house.

Watch Here:

Meanwhile, While Vidhi was taking a shower Pratik broke the lock of the bathroom. She came out and told about the incident to her fellow jungle waasis and even confronted Pratik for the same. She questioned him about what he did and said that even if it was a male contestant he shouldn't be doing such a thing when someone is taking a bath. Vidhi was quite clear that she is not putting any allegations on him, but questioned him on his actions.

Meanwhile, Shamita Shetty becomes the first captain of the house.