Bigg Boss 15: Now that it's been over two weeks inside the house, the contestants of Bigg Boss season 15 have started to reveal their true faces. Yes, the all too friendly and good image of the inmates have started to shed one by one. The recent nominations done by captain Nishant Bhat brought out all the hidden grudges the inmates had for each other. The task was also one of the reasons that led to the situation of unrest inside the controversial house for the first time, since the show started.

In Tuesday's episode, we saw how Vishal Kotian bitched about Karan Kundrra to Shamita Shetty. Vishal told Shamita about Karan's bahumat plan to evict either her or Pratik. We ran a poll on Twitter page where we asked did Vishal bitched about Karan. Interestingly, the viewers also think the same and agree that Vishal is double dholki. In India.com's Twitter poll that we posted on Tuesday night, the audience voted maximum for 'Yes, he is double dholki' with 74.7% and 25.3% people voted for 'No, it was a discussion'.



In tonight's episode, Bigg Boss will announce that junglewasis can get a chance to enter the house but the cost to enter the house is Rs 5 lakh and it will be deducted from the prize money. Do you think they will sacrifice the money to enter the house? Your thoughts?