Mumbai: Evicted Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vishal Kotian has broken silence on calling Shamita Shetty ‘maal’ while he was inside the controversial show. In an exclusive conversation with India.com Vishal questioned everyone who took offence at the word ‘maal’ and asked if they do not dance on Tu cheez badi hai mast mast. “Kisi ke intellegence se tum nahi compete kar sakte toh words se khelo. Yahi voh log hai jo cheez badi hai mast mast par naachte hai bina yeh soche ke ladki ko cheez aur mast bola jaa raha hai. (When you cannot compete with somebody’s intelligence, you play with words. These people dance on Tu cheez badi hai mast-mast without realising that woman is being objectified here),” Vishal told India.com.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz's Fans Call Salman Khan 'Biased', Questions Him For Dragging Asim

Vishal also recalled an incident from the second week of Bigg Boss 15 when he had called Tejasswi Prakash ‘maal’ and questioned why was nobody offended back then. “During that time, everybody laughed and nobody took offence. Nobody even took notice of the word maal and everyone laughed because they liked me then and they didn’t feel ke iske khilaaf kuch bolna chahiye (they didn’t feel about talking against me). In the eighth week, when I was explaining something to the press, the same word maal becomes an issue. If I have offended somebody, I am sorry but yeh mere aur mere behen ke beech ki baat hai (but this is between me and my sister). The next day I again went to Shamita and said ‘mere behen toh hai maal’ and she hugged and kissed me,” Vishal added. Also Read - 'Irreplaceable Sidharth Shukla': Salman Khan Dedicates Big Boss 15 Episode to The Late Actor on His Birthday

Moreover, Vishal Kotian also questioned Shamita Shetty’s mother for being silent after Abhijit Bichkule called her daughter a bitch. “Now Sunanda aunty does not feel bad about her daughter being called a bitch or pair ki jutti. There is no tweet whatsoever. But she tweeted against a guy who was supporting her daughter left, right and centre inside the house,” Vishal said. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Contestants Have Two Choices - Either Connect With Families or Give Up Prize Money, What Will They Choose?

Watch Full Vishal Kotian Interview Here:

Vishal went on to question Shamita Shetty’s mother if she is okay with Devoleena Bhattacharjee saying ‘Shetty-giri nikaal dungi‘ and added that she is being a hypocrite. “Raqesh Bapat is still not her family. But still, she tweeted. That time it was family. Now Shilpa Shetty’s name is being mentioned but the whole world is okay with it. Similarly, her daughter is abusing on national TV! Bahut class class karte hai na yeh log Toh aab kisi ko maa-behen ki gaali dena by her daughter is okay,” the eliminated Bigg Boss 15 contestant said.

Vishal concluded by saying if he would have been in the house, he would have asked both Shamita and Abhijit not to abuse or use dirty words for each other.

For the unversed, Shamita Shetty’s mother Sunanda Shetty had called Vishal a snake and the ‘most distrustful man’ after he made fun of Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty’s relationship in Bigg Boss 15 house.