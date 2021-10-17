Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: In tonight’s episode, Afsana Khan apologises to Akasa Singh for tearing her top during the task. Later, Shamita said that she is a liar, which fuels up Afsana. Vishal and Jay also said that she does not accept her mistake. Later, Jay said to Shamita that she could not keep us with the fame and he loves her songs but never knew that she is like this in person. Shamita said, ‘She is a terrible person.’Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Scolds Miesha For Smoking Cigarettes In Front Of Camera, Says 'There Is a Smoking Room'

Afsana Khan used a words such as 'janana', 'meri jaban se logon ka bura hota hai', 'jin logon ne mujhe tadpaya hai, woh na mare toh mera naam Afsana nahi', 'meri baddua hai', 'mera sanjh mar jaye', and so on. She was lashed out for the same by host Salman Khan. The actor also revealed to Karan Kundrra that Afsana had said behind his back that he is in the hsow because he featured on her one of the music video.

Salman then said, "Aapka Set Pattern Hai. (You have a pattern)" and Jay Bhanushali and Shamita agreed with the host. Shamita said that she first blames people, uses dirty words, then cries, and then she hurt herself. Salman said that given a choice to him, he would have eliminated her, for her own safety. The Tiger 3 actor further criticized Afsana for tearing Akasa's top and said, "Teri bra toh uss din bhi dikh rahi thi." (your bra was visible even the other day)." Akasa had warned her said not to pull her top. Later, she slammed Afsana and said, "Meri poori shirt khul gayi camera ke saamne." (My shirt has opened in front of the camera)."

Jay slammed Afsana, in front of Salman Khan, and said how can someone pray for somebody to die. He further added that she commits one mistake and to hide that, she commits another mistake and then she hurt herself. He concluded by saying, “Afsana do this every day.”