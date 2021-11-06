Bigg Boss 15’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode will see Maine Pyaar Kiya actors Salman Khan and Bhagyashree together. On Saturday night, November 6, Bhagyashree is the special guest. She along with Salman will be seen recalling some shooting moments from their popular movie together. The movie is more special for Bhagyashree as it marked her debut in Bollywood. Her chemistry with Salman Khan was also quite appreciated then. Salman- Bhagyashree recreate romantic moments from the movie on the show once again. They are seen dancing on Aaya Mausam Dosti Ka song.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Gets Jealous of Umar Riaz as he Lifts Tejasswi Prakash in His Arms

Watch the video here:

Beside this, the actor will also be talking about her son Abhimanyu Dassani and his latest film Meenakshi Sundareshwar. The other guests that are expected to appear on Weekend Ka Vaar are television czarina Ekta Kapoor, actress Surabhi Chandana and Sanya Malhotra. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal Proposing to Katrina Kaif in Front of Salman Khan in an Old Video is All Heart

Sooraj Barjatiya’s directorial Maine Pyar Kiya was released in 1989. Along with Salman it also features Alok Nath, Mohnish Bahl, Reema Lagoo and others in supporting roles. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Wild Card Enteries: Raqesh Bapat Surprises And Kisses Shamita Shetty; Neha Bhasin Slams Pratik Sehajpal

