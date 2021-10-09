Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 will be celebrating ‘Garba Special’ episode during this Weekend Ka Vaar. Several celebrities including Nikki Tamboli, Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Vaidya, Dhvani Bhanushali, Arjun Bijlani, Aastha Gill, Nia Sharma, and Karan Patel will join Salman Khan for the special episode. Apart from this, Sri Lankan singer and Manike Mage Hithe fame Yohani will also grace the sets of the show. She will win everyone’s heart with her singing. Rahil Sawant will also be seen sharing some fun moments with Salman Khan on the stage. She will be seen dressed as a gorilla. Neha Bhasin, who recently appeared on Bigg Boss OTT will also join Weekend Ka Vaar. The makers of the show dropped the latest promo featuring all these celebrities and it is already raising excitement among viewers.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz's Befitting Reply To Afsana Khan Wins Hearts, Brother Asim Riaz Also Jumps In Support

Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Lashes Out At Pratik For Breaking Bathroom Lock While Vidhi Was Taking Bath

Apart from this, during its first Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan will also be seen lashing out at Pratik Sehajpal for breaking the lock of the bathroom while Vidhi Pandya was taking a bath inside. In the promo aired by Colors TV, Salman is seen quoting Pratik ‘Agar meri maa ya behen bhi andar hoti toh bhi mein yahin karta game ke liye. (Even if my mom or sister would have been inside the bathroom, I would have done the same for the game)”. Salman lashed out at Pratik and said that it means that game is bigger than his own mother and sister. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Vidhi Pandya Recollects Shehnaaz Gill's 'Kasam Lage' As Afsana Says 'There Should Be Bigg Boss Punjabi'

Meanwhile, Shamita Shetty became the first captain of the house. Contestants who are nominated for elimination are Umar Riaz, Vidhi Pandya, Vishal Kotian, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Meisha Iyer, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Donal Bisht, Sahil Shroff, Akasa Singh, Afsana Khan and Jay Bhanushali. It will be interesting to see who will have to leave the house after its first week.