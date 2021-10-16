Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar Episode: In tonight’s episode, host Salman Khan makes Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal understand that being intimate on the camera is not the right thing to do. The actor explained to the Bigg Boss 15 couple that hypothetically if they are not together and get married in the future to two different people, these intimate footage will always remain and will still surface after 30 years. The superstar further suggested Miesha and Ieshaan to be very careful in front of the cameras.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Schools Jay For Abusing Pratik, Giving 'Maa Ki Gali'

Salman further revealed that Miesha threatened Bigg Boss by throwing away his mike because she wanted some traditional attire and asked the same in the name of Akasa Singh. She wanted to have the clothes to surprise Ieshaan. Salman then lashed out and asked, "Is it in your contract that you will get special priviledges." Miesha is then seen hiding her face as she sits in the living room along with other contestants.

Salman goes on to say, "Zid theek hai but galat chiz pe zid, theek nahi hai." He then asked Vidhi why she brought up the topic of Jay abusing Pratik when she did not create an issue when Miesha abused Donal. He further asked why no contestants tried to make her understand that abusing is wrong on national television.

Salman further lashed out at Miesha for smoking everywhere in the house when a smoking room is given in the house. He further said that the smoking area and bathrooms have no camera but you chose to smoke where there are cameras due to which the team was unable to air the content created by other contestants.

