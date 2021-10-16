Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan will be seen lashing out at Afsana Khan for using ‘dirty words’ against her fellow contestants. The host said that if it was in his hands, he would have evicted her for her behaviour. To which, Afsana said that she has no problem in being evicted from the house, which leaves the actor furious.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan Calls Shamita ‘Buddhi Aurat’, Tejeasswi ‘Naukrani’ After Tearing Akasa Singh's Top

In the next episode, the audience will witness a high-voltage drama as Afsana Khan and Shamita Shetty will be seen indulging in a massive fight. During the fight, Shamita breaks down in tears while Afsana starts to break things, and even beat her. Later Karan Kundrra intervenes and shouts at Afsana, “Afsana, Chup Ho Jaa.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Bigg Boss Gives Stern Warning To Contestants After Massive Fight Breakout In The House

Host Salman Khan enters the stage and lashed out at Afsana for her behavior in the house towards fellow housemates. Salman tells Afsana what all nasty remarks she passed. He goes on to say and quote Afsana, “Shamita Buddhi Hai, Ghar Baithne Ka Time Hai Tera”, “Ghatiya Aurat”. He then asked Afsana that will she tell everyone who is ‘ghatiya’, and who is not. Afsana then tells Salman, “Aap Bade Ho (You Are Elder)”, Salman cuts her in between and said, “Nahi Nahi Mein Buddha Hu (No, I am an Old Man).” She then said that I was angry at that point of time. To which, Salman asked her that will she say anything, if she is in anger. He goes on to say that ‘Aapki zubaan toh chalti hi hai, uske saath aapke haath mein chalet hai. (Along with dirty words that you use, you even get into physical fights).” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Meisha Iyer Says ‘They Want Their Egos To Be Massaged’ After Junglewasis Agrees To Continue With The Task

Salman then said, “Aapka Set Pattern Hai. (You have a pattern)” and Jay Bhanushali and Shamita agreed with the host. Shamita said that she first blames people, uses dirty words, then cries, and then she hurt herself. Salman said that given a choice to him, he would have eliminated her. Afsana said, “Mujhe Koi Problem Nahi Hai ( I have no problem)”, and Salman warned her.