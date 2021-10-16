Bigg Boss 15 Highlight: In tonight’s episode, Salman Khan entered the stage and takes up the topic of Jay Bhanushali abusing Pratik Sehajpal during one of the episodes this week. Salman tries to make Jay understand that his choice of words is not right and he should think about how his mother would feel watching him abusing on national television. The Tiger 3 actor also pointed out that when Miesha Iyer abuses, no housemate makes an issue but when Jay does, they do make an issue.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Netizens Feels Afsana Khan Should Be Eliminated | India.com Twitter Poll

During a fight between Pratik Sehajpal and Jay Bhanushali, the latter abused the former and gave him ‘Maa Ki Gali’. Reacting to the same, Pratik broke down in tears and said ‘Meri Maa Ko Gali Mat Do Yaar’ (Please don’t slang my mother)” and he added that if anyone in the house abuse his mother, he will walk out of the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Lashes Out At Afsana Khan For Her Nasty Remarks, Warns Her

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)



On the other hand, Salman Khan also lashed out at Afsana Khan for using ‘dirty words’ against her fellow contestants. Salman then said, “Aapka Set Pattern Hai. (You have a pattern)” and Jay Bhanushali and Shamita agreed with the host. Shamita said that she first blames people, uses dirty words, then cries, and then she hurt herself. Salman said that given a choice to him, he would have eliminated her. Afsana said, “Mujhe Koi Problem Nahi Hai ( I have no problem)”, and Salman warned her. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan Calls Shamita ‘Buddhi Aurat’, Tejeasswi ‘Naukrani’ After Tearing Akasa Singh's Top

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)



This comes after, Afsana Khan and Shamita Shetty got into an ugly war of words. During the fight, Shamita broke down in tears, Afsana went all dramatic. Afsana goes on to justify why she went violent during the task and said, “I was hit by two legs so, I also kicked.” She goes on and taunted Shamita by saying, “Tu Buddhi Hai, Ghar Baithne Ka Time Hai Tera, Ghatiya Aurat.”

Your thoughts on tonight’s episode?