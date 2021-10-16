Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: In tonight’s episode, Salman Khan lashed out at Miesha Iyer for smoking cigarettes everywhere and anywhere in the house, despite the house has a smoking room. Salman asked Miesha why she is smoking in front of the camera when a smoking room is given in the house. He further told Miesha that because she smokes in front of the camera, they had to edit out the good content being created by fellow housemates. He further said that the smoking area and bathroom do not have cameras but she decided to smoke in front of the cameras.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Asks Miesha-Ieshaan To Not Get Intimate In The House

Furthermore, Salman suggested Miesha and Ieshaan to not get intimate in the house and the couple agreed to it. The superstar also schooled other contestants for being indulged in physical fights and abusing each other and called them ‘fake’. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Schools Jay For Abusing Pratik, Giving 'Maa Ki Gali'

On the other hand, Salman Khan also lashed out at Afsana Khan for using ‘dirty words’ against her Shamita Shetty. Salman then said, “Aapka Set Pattern Hai. (You have a pattern)” Salman said that given a choice to him, he would have eliminated her. Afsana said, “Mujhe Koi Problem Nahi Hai ( I have no problem)”, and Salman warned her. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Netizens Feels Afsana Khan Should Be Eliminated | India.com Twitter Poll

This comes after, Afsana Khan and Shamita Shetty got into an ugly war of words. During the fight, Afsana then taunted Shamita by saying, “Tu Buddhi Hai, Ghar Baithne Ka Time Hai Tera, Ghatiya Aurat.”