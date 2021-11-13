Mumbai: Amid the speculations that Bigg Boss OTT fame Karan Nath is likely to enter Bigg Boss 15, an insider has now broken silence and revealed if the actor will be show’s next wild card entry. A source close to the development told India.com that Karan Nath’s entry in the show has not been confirmed. “Karan Khan’s entry in Bigg Boss 15 has not been confirmed for now. The actor’s performance in Bigg Boss OTT was also appreciated and therefore he is currently in talks with Bigg Boss 15 team. In Bigg Boss OTT, Karan and Pratik shared a nice bond but later developed certain grudges. It will be interesting to see if the two will reunite now,” an insider told India.com.Also Read - Afsana Khan Demands Action Against Shamita-Rajiv, Bigg Boss Crew Enters House to Take Her Out - Bigg Boss 15 Update

Karan Nath was seen in the movie Yeh Dil Aashiqana after which he didn’t appear in many shows or films. He returned to the television screens with Bigg Boss OTT this year but got eliminated along with his connection Ridhima Pandit. Also Read - Raqesh Bapat's Health Update: Actor's Sister Talks About His Condition; Will he Return to Bigg Boss 15 Soon?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Nath (@karannathofficial)

Also Read - Bigg Boss: List Of Contestants Thrown Out Of Bigg Boss House In Past For Bad Behaviour, Afsana Khan, Kushal Tandon And More

Meanwhile, Neha Bhasin and Raqesh Bapat also recently entered Bigg Boss 15 as wild card contestants. However, Raqesh had to leave the show due to health reasons. The actor suffered severe kidney stone pain and was rushed to the hospital. It is not yet known if Raqesh will return to the show now.

Apart from this, Afsana Khan also got eliminated from the show earlier this week. This after she picked up the knife and went to harm herself following a task.

Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 15.