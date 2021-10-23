Mumbai: Shamita Shetty and Shilpa Shetty’s rakhi brother Rajiv Adatia have entered the Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card contestant. During Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman welcomed Rajiv as the show’s first wild card entry. Rajiv is a former model and is also a motivational speaker. He shares a good relationship with several other celebrities including Parineeti Chopra, Sonu Nigam, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Mahendra Singh Dhoni among others. Even before his entry on Bigg Boss 15 stage, several actors including Shilpa Shetty, Sonu Nigam, Bipasha Basu and Karan Tacker among others wish him luck.Also Read - 'Aap Bach Gaye Kyuki Pratik Ne Action Nahi Liya', Salman Khan Bashes Karan Kundrra Left Right And Centre Over His Violent Behaviour

However, during his entry into the show, Salman questioned Rajiv about what he thinks of the current Bigg Boss 15 contestants. While Rajiv mentioned that he finds Vishal Kotian ‘ two-faced’, he also called Shamita ‘loyal and entertaining’. When asked about Umar Riaz, Vishal said that he finds Asim’s brother clueless. Rajiv went on to say that Pratik Sehajpal is like Nariyal (coconut) who is hard from the outside but soft from the inside. Talking about Ieshaan Sehgaal, Rajiv mentioned that he must come out of his shell. Rajiv also called Akasa ‘Kamzoor (weak)’. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Is '100% Original' While Jay Bhanushali Is '100% Fake', Housemates Announce

Meanwhile, if reports are to be believed, Raqesh Bapat will be entering Bigg Boss 15 house too as a wild card contestant. These are multiple reports which suggest that the Tum Bin actor will reunite with his Bigg Boss OTT connection Shamita Shetty. However, there is no official confirmation yet. For the unversed, Raqesh and Shamita expressed love towards each other while they were inside Karan Johar’s hosted show. Their chemistry was widely loved and made headlines all over.

Meanwhile, Shamita Shetty, Vishal Kotian, Karan Kundrra, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Miesha Iyer, and Simba Nagpal are nominated for eviction this week. It will be interesting to see who gets eliminated from the show.

Follow this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss 15.