Mumbai: Salman Khan was on fire during Bigg Boss 15‘s Saturday Ka Waar. He schooled Jay Bhanushali, lashed out at Pratik Sehajpal and appreciated Simba Nagpal. During the episode, Salman raised a serious concern. He questioned if Pratik was crossing the line while ‘joking’ with Rajiv Adatia in the house. While each contestant had his/her own opinion, it was Tejasswi Prakash who revealed the truth. She talked about how Rajiv wasn’t comfortable with Pratik’s jokes and asked him to take a stand for himself. Tejasswi further argued they can argue for Rajiv only once he raises his voice.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Lashes Out At Jay Bhanushali, Says His Presence Makes 'No Farq'

While Salman took note of Tejasswi’s words, former Bigg Boss contestant Rashami Desai came out appreciating her as well. Rashami took to Twitter and mentioned how she loved Teja’s respectful and dignified manner of presenting her point of view. Rashami went on to say that she sees Tejasswi Prakash as the winner of Bigg Boss 15. “@itsmetejasswi koi tumhe samajhe na samjhe par phir bhi pyar se with respect and dignity you put ur points and give msg on point to that person. U are already a winner my love ♥️ tu khup godd aahes Teju ♥️ and love the way u supported #RajeevAdatia and stood up for him,” Rashami wrote. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Neha Bhasin Calls Tejasswi Boring As Kartik Aaryan Asks, 'Kaun Ghar Ki TRP Ghata Raha Hai?'

@itsmetejasswi koi tumhe samajhe na samjhe par phir bhi pyar se with respect and dignity you put ur points and give msg on point to that person. U are already a winner my love ♥️ tu khup godd aahes Teju ♥️ and love the way u supported #RajeevAdatia and stood up for him ♥️ — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) November 13, 2021

Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Fame Karan Nath To Enter Salman Khan's Show Now? Insider Reveals It All | Exclusive

Tejasswi has been winning hearts from the first day of the show. Her cute and happy-go-lucky nature as well as strong side of presenting her perspectives is being widely loved by the audience.

Meanwhile, Dhamaka actor Kartik Aryan will also be gracing the show tonight (i.e on Sunday).

Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 15.