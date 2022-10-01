Bigg Boss 16 Confirmed Contestants List: The stage is set for Bigg Boss 16. The show is premiering today on Colors TV with a stunning list of new celebrities who will be entertaining you with their passion for the game, politics, relationships and their journey towards the trophy. The host of the show, Salman Khan, has returned for the 12th time in a row to be associated with probably the biggest reality shows in the country.Also Read - Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to Enter Bigg Boss 16 as Contestant: All You Need to Know About The Udaariyan Actress

Rumours were rife about many known-unknown faces for participation in Bigg Boss 16 but 14 could make it to the most final contestants list. As the curtains are raised today, here are the celebrities from the world of TV, films and the music industries who will be seen entering the big Bigg Boss 16 house in tonight's episode.

CHECK THE CONFIRMED LIST OF 14 CONTESTANTS FROM BIGG BOSS 16:

Tina Datta: Actor Tina Datta, who rose to fame with her performance as Ichcha in Uttaran, has emerged as one of the most popular contestants this season. She will be the perfect recipe for glamour and game in the show this year. Sajid Khan: Sajid Khan, who was a popular filmmaker until the #MeToo movement happened and several women accused him of sexual harassment, is one of the contestants this season. Would the audience accept him after all the accusations and testimonies against him? Soundarya Sharma: Raktanchal actor Soundarya Sharma will be one of the hottest contestants inside the house this year. She is a Bhojpuri diva and has worked in many music videos and web series. She is actually a dentist and is popular on social media. Shalin Bhanot: Shalin Bhanot has acted in many popular movies and TV shows in the past. His divorce from his wife Daljiet Kaur was quite discussed in the media. Later, Daljiet too entered the Bigg Boss house but got evicted. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia: Nimrat ruled the hearts of the audience as Choti Sardarni for a long time on Colors TV. She will be one of the popular Bahus on TV this year as she enters Bigg Boss 16 with other contestants. Manya Singh: Manya is Miss India 2020 and her story of rising like a phoenix from the ashes is very inspiring. Born and brought up in Mumbai, she is a daughter of an auto driver and the audience is going to know more about her inspiring journey via Bigg Boss 16. Priyanka Chaudhary: Priyanka Chaudhary will be seen inside the Bigg Boss 16 house, competing with the other TV bahus including Nimrit, Sumbul, and Tina among others. She shares beautiful chemistry with Ankit and their fans popularly call them ‘FaTejo’ (Fateh+Tejo). Gori Nagori: Gori Nagori is a popular Rajasthani dancer. Much like Sapna Chaudhary, she is known for her stage performances and dance moves among the ‘desi’ audience. She will be seen entertaining the audience in Bigg Boss 16 this year. Ankit Gupta: Popular as Fateh of Udaariyan, Ankit will be one of the studs inside the house. He has also worked in TV shows like Sadda Haq, Begusarai and Mayavi Maling among others. His chemistry with Priyanka Chaudhary is already the talk of the town. Sreejita De: Srejita De is popular for her performances in TV shows like Annu Ki Ho Gayi Wah Bhai Wah, Nazar and Kasauti Zindagii Kay among others. She made her acting debut alongside Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ka The End. She and Tina Datta have earlier worked together in Uttaran. Sumbul Touqeer Khan: Sumbul is another popular name in Hindi television. She is famous for playing the role of Imlie before which she also acted in Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15. Watch out for her! Gautam Vig: Gautam Vig is another TV name who rose to fame with his performances in TV shows like Saathiya 2, Ishq Subhallahan and Naamkaran among others. Rumours are rife that he has parted ways with his wife Richa Gera, sister of actor Ankit Gera but nothing has been confirmed yet. It will be interesting to see him inside the house. Abdu Rozik: Abdu Rozik’s entry into the Bigg Boss 16 house has already been introduced by Salman Khan during the launch event of the show. The actor hails from Tajikistan and is 3 feet tall. He is an 18-year-old, therefore, the youngest contestant this year. Abdu is known as the world’s smallest singer. Shiv Thakare: Shiv is the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi season 2 and has garnered sufficient love and popularity from the audience. He is also a reality show player and was seen in Roadies.

