Bigg Boss is back with its 16th season and this year’s contestants list has an interesting artist – Gori Nagori, who is a professional Rajasthani and Haryanvi dancer/stage performer. The Internet is gushing over Gori Nagori as they have started checking her profile, dance videos, and photos. One of the old videos of Gori Nagori has gone viral where she is seen performing sensuous, hot, and desi dance moves on the Haryanvi song Scent. Grooving in white and red low-waist lehenga- choli, Gori can be seen flaunting her energetic dance. She can be seen decked up with gold jewelry throughout the song.Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Confirmed Contestants List: Top 14 Participants From Sajid Khan to Tina Datta Who Are Entering The Show Tonight

Gori Nagori has over 186K followers on Instagram who are excited to witness her stint in the Bigg Boss house. On the premiere night, she was seen shaking a leg with actor and host Salman Khan.

Watch Gori Nagori’s design dance moves in the viral video:



Gori Nagori hails from Nagaur, Rajasthan, India. She did her schooling at Ghotia Higher Secondary School, Nagaur, Rajasthan. Reportedly, she started performing on the stage at the age of 9. Nagori has set the internet on fire with her trending songs like Chham Chham, Black Ghagro, Nath, Badlli Badlli Laage.

A look at Gori’s latest Instagram pictures

