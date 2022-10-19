Bigg Boss 16, Day 17, Oct 18 Highlights: The day begins with Archana Gautam and Manya Singh’s argument over ‘dal.’ Archana is trying to guide Manya about not mixing ‘dal’ while cooking but that doesn’t go down well with her and she ends up calling Archana a ‘thief.’ That irks her and they get involved in a fight. So much so that Shiv Thakare has to intervene to separate them.Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De Calls Gori Nagori ‘Very Ghatiya, Cheap And Ashleel’

HUGE KITCHEN FIGHT BETWEEN ARCHANA GAUTAM-GORI NAGORI

Next, an argument ensues between Archana and Gori over avocados. When Archana asks Gori 'who threw away avocados', she replies 'tumne feke hongey' and that irks Archana. Other housemates intervened as the argument turned violent and Priyanka Chaudhary asked Gori to not accuse anyone without any proof. During the same, Archana passes a sly comment about Gori's upbringing and questions her values. Manya asks her to not make such statements. Archana and Gori throw water at each other as the latte turns more aggressive. Priyanka warns her against being violent with her.



In a new twist, Bigg Boss asks the contestants to name two such housemates who have not contributed much to the game in the last few days. Most of the contestants vote Manya and Sumbul out. The Imlie actress gets shocked when her friends Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot also take her name as the ‘least performing contestant.’ Bigg Boss asks Sumbul to wear a black monkey cap throughout the day.\

SHALIN BHANOT AND TINA DATTA BREAK SUMBUL TOUQEER’S TRUST

However, Shalin experiences a change of heart and instantly tells Tina that he regrets taking Sumbul’s name earlier. While Sumbul does a slow clap, Tina tells him that he doesn’t need to beat himself up over such things. He also tells Sumbul that if she’s evicted this weekend, he would feel ‘genuinely bad’ for taking her name in the game. Sumbul tells him and Tina that it doesn’t matter to her.

ARCHANA GAUTAM BREAKS DOWN

Later, Shalin is seen consoling Archana who breaks down after feeling overwhelmed with so much happening around. In probably the most entertaining part of the episode, a new task makes the contestants emulate SRK’s scenes. Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan and MC Stan participate in the task and recreate Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic movie scenes. Bigg Boss aska Manya and Sumbul to also participate.

SAJID KHAN, MC STAN RECREATE SHAH RUKH KHAN’S SCENES

As the day is about to end, Bigg Boss throws a new googly and instructs the housemates to reschedule their beds. While Archana insists on getting a room with Gautam Vig, Abdu says he wants to be with Nimrit. However, Sajid chooses Priyanka and says she cooks better, therefore, she can be a better choice as a roommate. Sajid and Abdu get a room for four while Gautam gets a room for two. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 16!