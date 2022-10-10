Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan continues to receive nationwide flak over his participation in Bigg Boss 16 as a contestant. The MeToo accused filmmaker and the makers of Bigg Boss have been slammed for Sajid’s entry in the celebrity-reality show. Earlier Urfi Javed and Sherlyn Chopra lambasted the Housefull director for the sexual harassment allegations against him. Now, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal has spoken against Sajid being part of Bigg Boss Season 16. She has demanded his immediate ouster as a #MeToo accused being part of the show will set a bad precedent. The DCW chief has also written a letter to Union Information & Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur demanding Sajid’s removal from Bigg Boss 16.Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Netizens Slam Shalin Bhanot After Archana Gautam Accuses Him of Hitting Her - Check Reactions

SWATI MALWAL LASHES OUT AT SAJID KHAN

Swati took to her twitter handle and wrote, “Ten women had accused Sajid Khan of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement. All these complaints show the disgusting mentality of Sajid. Now, this man has been given a place in Bigg Boss, which is wrong. I have written to @ianuragthakur to have Sajid Khan removed from this show.” She also shared copies of her letter to Anurag Thakur where she stated, “While there is a public outcry against Khan’s inclusion in the show, the makers of the show are refusing to remove him, as they apparently gain TRP ratings and viewership due to the ensuing controversy.” Also Read - Sherlyn Chopra Asks Salman Khan to Take Stand: ‘Sajid Khan Flashed His Private Part, Asked to Rate From 0 to 10’

The Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) in 2018 suspended Sajid on grounds of MeToo accusations against him. He was also removed as the director of Housefull 4 as Farhad Samji stepped in.

