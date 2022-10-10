Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan’s entry in Bigg Boss 16 has sparked a huge debate over his participation in the celebrity reality show hosted by Salman Khan. The MeToo accusation against the filmmaker has divided celebs and netizens over allowing him to contest in Bigg Boss Season 16. While Mandana Karimi and Urfi Javed have strongly spoken against Sajid, Payal Rohtagi has stated that the director has the right to live and earn money. Now, TV actors Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Kamya Punjabi have slammed Sajid for his remarks on television actors. The Housefull director while speaking to co-contestant MC Stan commented on other participants who are mostly TV artists. Sajid had stated “These are all actors from daily soaps, they think this is their world. I’m a long-time big shot in this filed and above all of them, I’m their big Daddy. Not just from experience but from a mental perspective as well.”Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Demands #MeToo Accused Sajid Khan's Ouster From The Show - Here's What She Said

Humko lagta nahi hai,humko pata hai yeh hamari duniya hai.. yeh duniya humne banai hai apni mehnat se apne passion se,aur hamari audience hamare fans hamari taakat hai so aap zaroor baap honge but TV ke nahi!You are just a contestant here like everybody else! #Biggboss @ColorsTV https://t.co/NOj3qoxBoo — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 9, 2022

Kamya took to her twitter handle and responded to his remark as "Humko lagta nahi hai, humko pata hai yeh hamari duniya hai (We don't think so, this is our world .. yeh duniya humne banai hai apni mehnat se apne passion se (we have created this world with our passion and hard work),aur hamari audience hamare fans hamari taakat hai so aap zaroor baap honge but TV ke nahi (You might be the big Daddy but our fans and our audeinces are our strength)!You are just a contestant here like everybody else! #Biggboss @ColorsTV."

Oh god.. Anyway aap baap honge apni duniye mein. Yes yeh duniya humari hai aur 1000 times better hai. Aur hab itni pareshani hai tv actors se toh aye kyun bhai TV pe. Behoshi mein aye the kya ? Once a liar always a liar. Kabhi nahi sudharne walon mein se hai yeh janab https://t.co/m3xvZz4H9w — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) October 9, 2022

Devoleena tweeted on Sajid’s remark and opined, “Oh god.. Anyway aap baap honge apni duniye mein (You might be the big Daddy in your own world). Yes yeh duniya humari hai aur 1000 times better hai (This world is ours and it’s 1000 times better). Aur hab itni pareshani hai tv actors se toh aye kyun bhai TV pe (If you have so much problem with TV actors then why did you come to our world). Behoshi mein aye the kya (Did you join this show in intoxication mode)? Once a liar always a liar. Kabhi nahi sudharne walon mein se hai yeh janab (This person refuses to change).”

Recently, actor Mandana Karimi had said that she is quitting Bollywood as someone like Sajid has been allowed to work in Bigg Boss 16.

For more updates on Bigg Boss 16, check out this space at India.com.