Bigg Boss 16 latest update: Seems like Archana Gautam has found her way into the hearts of the audience with her hilarious antics in Bigg Boss 16. Many people who are watching the show this year are now calling Archana the most underrated contestant of the show. In a clip that is going viral on social media and getting a lot of attention from both the fans and those who are new to the show, Archana is seen asking Bigg Boss himself to not speak in English.Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Tanzanian Social Media Influencer Kili Paul to Enter The House? Here's What we Know

Archana talks to a camera and tells Bigg Boss that this time, she is ‘forgiving’ him but he has to pay attention to all these English words that he uses while giving instructions to the housemates. “Maine abhi maaf kar diya aapko, koi baat nahi. Pehla tha chalega. But next time se please, Hindi me bolna Hindi me. Aap translate karo. Gong ko Hindi me kya kehta hain. Ghanta. Samajh me nahi ata hai, please aise main kya karu. Mujhe samajh me nahi ata hai… (sic).” Also Read - Sajid Khan in Bigg Boss 16: Sona Mohapatra Slams Channel For Taking #MeToo Accused in Game Show

The video has been shared widely by viewers on Twitter as one of the funniest moments from Bigg Boss 16 so far. Archana, who was Miss Bikini India in 2018, has impressed everyone with her desiness and swag in the show. The viewers now think that she’s definitely someone who they were not rooting for earlier but now, she keeps them hooked with her entertaining personality. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Says He’s Still Wondering If He Has Actually Said Yes To The Show

One Twitter user shared the clip and wrote, “Meko laga nahi tha but I am actually liking her ❤️ #ArchanaGautam #BiggBoss16 #BB16 (sic),” another user said, “Don’t know why people are hating #ArchanaGautam she is damn funny yrrab toh irritating nhi lg rhi the way she said to #GoriNagauri ki mere election mei tera show krvaungi aur agr pese liye h na bete toone mei btaaungi tujhe #BB16 #BiggBoss16 just a friend vibe (sic).”

CHECK HOW FANS ARE SHOWERING LOVE ON ARCHANA GAUTAM AFTER SHE CALLS OUT BIGG BOSS FOR USING ENGLISH

#ArchanaGautam is fire man!! She is entertaining and knows not go take any bullshit from anyone the way she called out puppet behaviour of #GautamVig towards #TinaDutta

She even called out BB for using English #BB16 #BigBoss16 — Z…says (@gameexpertalex4) October 7, 2022

Don’t know why people are hating #ArchanaGautam she is damn funny yrrab toh irritating nhi lg rhi the way she said to #GoriNagauri ki mere election mei tera show krvaungi aur agr pese liye h na bete toone mei btaaungi tujhe #BB16 #BiggBoss16 — BB16 Expert (@HindiUrduITV) October 6, 2022

#ArchanaGautam ye ladki pagal hai isne #BIGGBOSS16 ko maaf Kiya Hai ✌️ mufaad Hai ye mast Hai ye ✌️ https://t.co/jFCLfFWNkY — Shriraj (@ushriraj07) October 7, 2022

See I told today .. She is so funny

Uske voice sunte hi hassi aa jati haii #ArchanaGautam #BiggBoss16 https://t.co/b9m5GT2yti — Little (@devojaan) October 6, 2022

#ArchanaGautam advice to bigg boss was lit Kya namuna hai ladki #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/rdhnpEMgcW — Keerthi (@keerthi199509) October 6, 2022

Archana : Big boss ye first time tha, islie maaf Kia… Hindi me bolo… Ye gong kya hota h

She is entertaining at times!!

.#BigBoss16 #ArchanaGautam #BB16 — PRAGYA ♥ (@Pragmatic_Prags) October 6, 2022

The way Archana is protective about her sil batta its crack me up #ArchanaGautam is Annoying sometimes but she really is so funny most of the time. whenever she comes to screen i really laugh.#biggboss16 — (@AishaKathia) October 6, 2022

Apart from Archana, another contestant who has emerged as one of the most entertaining participants this year is Abdu Rozik. The Tanzanian singer has also become the cutest contestant in the Bigg Boss 16 house. He does his own things and impresses the audience. Who among these two is your favourite? You can vote here:

