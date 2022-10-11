Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan hosted show has completed 10 days and the audience has started witnessing the fights between the contestants. Bigg Boss has always been about gossip and the latest massive brawl that you will come to know is between Sreejita De and Gori Nagori after the latter passed a remark. TV actress Sreejita, who was part of Nazar serial called Rajasthan folk dancer Gori Nagori ‘standard less’. Gori Nagori also fought with Imlie fame Sumbul Touqeer because of a towel, Gori teased Sumbul by making faces. Sumbul yelled “bas” in anger. Then Sreejita commented that “Aap jahan pe bade hote ho, uska bohot asar hoti hai aap pe, standard hi nahi hai standard less” (The place you come from affects a lot on you, you don’t have that standard only).Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: 'Sajid Khan Has All The Right to Survive,' Says FWICE

Gori Nagori took a stand for herself in Bigg Boss house and gave it back to Sreejita with all the aggression. MC Stan also took a stand for Gori Nagori. Stan lost his cool and shouted, "Ab sheher ki baat kari hai tumlog ne, usko nahi bolneka gaavi ki hai" (Now, if you all talk about the city then watch it, nobody will tell her she is from a village).

Sumbul and Gori Nagori’s fight inside the house grabbed a lot of attention. Netizens are extremely upset with both Sreejita and Sumbul and requested Bigg Boss to evict them.

