Bigg Boss 16: ‘Muh Pe Laat Maaro’! Sumbul’s Father Asks Her to Stay Away From ‘Kamini Tina’, Twitter Explodes

Bigg Boss 16 latest gossip: After Kushal Tandon stood in support of Tina Datta following Sumbul's father's statements on the show, the entire Twitterverse exploded. Check the reactions here.

Bigg Boss 16: 'Muh Pe Laat Maaro'! Sumbul's Father Asks Her to Stay Away From 'Kamini Tina', Twitter Explodes

Bigg Boss 16 Latest Gossip: In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, Sumbul Touqeer‘s father once again got a chance to interact with his daughter. This time, he didn’t mince any words and straight away asked Sumbul to stop talking to Tina and Shalin Bhanot.

The actor’s father, Touqeer Khan, clearly told her, “Beta suno, Tina aur Shalin se dur raho. Yeh dono bohot badi kahani bana rahe hai aur kuch nahi kar rahe beta. Tumko maine jacket bheji thi, tum Shalin ki jacket pehen ke ghum rahi ho. Tumko maine 5-5 jacket bheji hai. Malum hai log kitni gaaliyaan de rahe hai mujhe ki apni beti ka tamasha ban diya aur pata nahi kya kya (Listen to me, stay away from Tina and Shalin. You have no idea about the big game they are planning. I have sent so many jackets for you and yet you use Shalin’s jacket all the time. I am being harassed outside and people are asking me how I have made a fool of you and myself).”

BIGG BOSS 16: SUMBUL’S FATHER ASKS HER TO KICK TINA IN FACE

He went on to tell Tina, “Tina ke muh pe laat maarna aur kehna ki tumhe sharam nahi aayi, main dost maanti hu, tumhe dost ki tarah rakhti hu. Ye sab baatein kar rahi ho na mere baare mein (Kick Tina in her face and ask her why isn’t she ashamed of herself. Tell her that you know she is taking advantage of your friendship behind your back).”

After the whole episode aired, Tina’s fans got upset and took to Twitter to express their disappointment. Many people commented to slam Sumbul’s father for using derogatory language for Tina in front of the camera. ‘Shame on Sumbul’s Father’ has been trending widely on Twitter to show solidarity with Tina who might have played her own game in the show against Sumbul but got sympathy for being targeted by Touqeer Khan.

One person wrote, “Like Father Like Daughter both are Cheap. Shame on sumbul’s father for saying such words for others, Tina & shalin also the children of someone if these type of fathers exist then what type guidence they will give to their children (sic),” another user said, “No one will raise the voice because a dad is involved? It’s just heights (sic).”

CHECK HOW TWITTER IS REACTING TO SUMBUL’S FATHER SPEAKING AGAINST TINA DATTA IN BIGG BOSS 16:

SHAME ON SUMBUL’S FATHER Like Father Like Daughter both are Cheap . Shame on sumbul’s father for saying such words for others ,Tina & shalin also the children of someone if these type of fathers exist then what type guidence they will give to their children . — Gautam Vig (@GautamVig_) November 21, 2022

Even I wouldn’t have let my father said such horrible things about another woman SHAME ON SUMBUL’S FATHER — Honeybeast (@BugluMaxu) November 21, 2022

Sumbul’s father is unwell, she is allowed to speak to her father on call. But here instead of talking abt health, her father discussed about the game and his dad is saying tina is Kamini vo bhi kiski ki Beti hain.

SHAME ON SUMBUL’S FATHER@ColorsTV #BB16 #TinaDatta #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/yLR3agVBII — Reja Hossain (@RejaHossain999) November 22, 2022

Is there any proof that SUMBUL’s father is sick? He should have talked about his health not about the game. Fake health Card just for Demeaning other daughter. “SHAME ON SUMBUL’S FATHER”#TinaDatta @IamTinaDatta — ‍♀️ (@IamTinaDattaOFC) November 22, 2022

No one will raise the voice because a dad is involved?

It’s just heights SHAME ON SUMBUL’S FATHER — Honeybeast (@BugluMaxu) November 21, 2022

Actor Kushal Tandon, who participated in one of the previous seasons of the show, also tweeted to express his resentment toward what Sumbu’s father said. In a tweet made right after the episode got aired, Kushal said, “Why sumbul is only contestant who’s dad was allowed to come on stage to talk about how she is goin ….. how she is the only contestant who’s dad gives her a cal and can talk over phone …… (sic).” He added, “nd how dare her dad is allowed to have a phone call now … and how can he speak Ill of other contestants … vo bhi kiski ki Beti hain his dad is saying tina is Kamini… stay out of her wow (sic).”

Why sumbul is only contestant who’s dad was allowed to come on stage to talk about how she is goin ….. how she is the only contestant who’s dad gives her a cal and can talk over phone …… — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) November 21, 2022

And how dare her dad is allowed to have a phone call now … and how can he speak Ill of other contestants … vo bhi kiski ki Beti hain his dad is saying tina is Kamini… stay out of her wow — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) November 21, 2022

Bigg Boss 16 is known for bringing out the worst in human beings. Sumbul, Shalin, and Tina are popular contestants this season and enjoy their own separate fan base on social media. Your thoughts?