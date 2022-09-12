Bigg Boss 16 Promo: The wait is over as Bigg Boss 16’s first ever promo has been released and it gave a glimpse of all the previous episodes. Salman Khan in his host avatar was seen introducing this year’s theme. Salman Khan can be seen in the promo video talking about the game of season 16 where Bigg Boss will play the game like the contestants. The much-anticipated promo of Bigg Boss 16 is captioned as, “Inn 15 saalon mein sabne khela apna apna game, lekin ab baari hai Bigg Boss ke khelne ki. Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 jald hi, sirf #Colors par!” In the promo, Salman Khan can be heard saying ‘iss baar Bigg Boss khud khelenge.”Also Read - Nusrat Jahan In Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16?

This time, there are rumours that Bigg Boss 16 team is going for an aquatic theme in the Bigg Boss house. According to the speculations, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Munawar Faruqui, Kanika Mann, Aamir Khan's brother Faissal Khan, Twinkle Kapoor, Shivin Narang, Vivian Dsena, Arjun Bijlani and Farmani Naaz will be the part of the show.

Watch Bigg Boss 16 promo

The previous season of Bigg Boss – season 15 was won by Tejasswi Prakash, with Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra in the second and third position.