Bigg Boss 16 is all set to premiere on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Amid the promotions and press conferences, Salman Khan candidly answered questions about the many rumours that are circulating about him, starting with interdicting the theory that he wasn't going to host Bigg Boss 16 this year and that his fees have touched Rs 1,000 crore. When Salman was asked the same thing, he told, "Well, I am often asked if I am doing the show or not, so I get irritated sometimes and tell these people that I don't want to do the show. But these people are helpless as they feel if not me, then who else. So, producers have no choice."

Reacting to the rumours around his whopping fees of Rs 1000, Salman Khan added, "I would never get this much and if in reality I get this amount, I don't think I'd be working. I have a lot of expenses like on lawyers and because of these rumours, income-tax people will start noticing me."

When asked why he has returned to the show as host, Khan said: "I learn a lot on this show and get to meet so many people, and whenever they go off track, I bring them back in the right direction. I protect the bullied and bully the ones who bully. In the four months when this show goes on, we bond like a family."

On whether he would like to invite a Bollywood couple on the show, Salman said: “No one. I don’t think anyone can play the game inside. It’s a different thing. I would not take the names but I would like to have a few contestants who would go inside single but come out from the house together.”

Salman Khan’s mother doesn’t like Bigg Boss now

Salman, during the press conference, revealed his mother’s diminishing love for the show. “She used to watch it religiously. Now, she also watches other shows. This might be because she feels that she has had too much of Bigg Boss”, said Salman.