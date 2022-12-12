Bigg Boss 16: SHALIN BHANOT EXPOSED Trends Big as Tina Datta Calls Him ‘Fake’, Fans Say ‘Finally…’ – Check Tweets

Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta's fans are super excited to see her finally realising the 'real culprit' as she confronts Shalin Bhanot and calls him 'fake.' Check the interesting tweets here.

Bigg Boss 16: SHALIN BHANOT EXPOSED Trends Big as Tina Datta Calls Him 'Fake', Fans Say 'Finally...' - Check Tweets

Bigg Boss 16 Latest Update: In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Tina Datta came back into the Bigg Boss 16 house and shocked everyone. Most of the contestants seemed upset about Shalin losing Rs 25 lakh from the prize money to bring Tina back. What though added more buzz to the entire episode was how Tina reacted as she re-entered the house. He totally ignored Shalin and told everyone that he has now been exposed.

BIGG BOSS 16 LATEST UPDATE: TINA DATTA CONFRONTS SHALIN BHANOT

Shalin was always after Tina, telling her that he liked her and that he has really developed feelings for her. However, as Tina entered the house in the Sunday episode, she told Shalin that she could finally see through how he really felt about her. The actress confronts Shalin and tells him that she saw him dancing right after her elimination. “I didn’t want to go. You were dancing there after my elimination. Why are you fake? I had to get a reality check which I have now got,” she told Shalin.

Tina’s fans are extremely happy about the fact that she could finally see the real deal about Shalin. The actress has clearly said that she would stop giving him free passes now. She also told Sumbul how Shalin has been using everyone to move forward in the game including them.

‘SHALIN BHANOT EXPOSED’ TRENDS AS TINA DATTA RETURNS TO BIGG BOSS 16

On Monday morning, Tina’s fans started trending ‘Shalin Bhanot Exposed’ with tweets supporting Tina for having a reality check. One user shared Tina and Sumbul’s picture from the Bigg Boss house and wrote, “I just love this pic… we always knew who was the real culprit for that situation..and he was exposed finally #TinaDatta #SumbulTauqeerKhan #ShalinBhanotExposed (sic).” Another user wrote, “Both of them were used by #ShalinBhanot for his so called ‘larkiya mujhse obsessed with me’ game it’s good to see finally everyone knowing the truth especially #TinaDatta

#ShalinBhanotExposed #ShalinBhanot #TinaInBB #SumbulSquad #StannyArmy (sic).”

CHECK HOW TINA’S FANS ARE CELEBRATING HER COMEBACK AND SLAMMING SHALIN BHANOT:

Both of them were used by #ShalinBhanot for his so called ‘larkiya mujhse obsessed with me’ game it’s good to see finally everyone knowing the truth especially #TinaDatta #ShalinBhanotExposed #ShalinBhanot #TinaInBB #SumbulSquad #StannyArmy pic.twitter.com/8ww3UUp63O — Syeda Nabiha Yasmin (@nabiha_yasmin) December 11, 2022

He is so fake, my god! He thought @iamTinaDatta is gone forever & so immediately he started playing his game by fixing his connection with housemates.. even with srijita, he was flirting & having fun with whom #TinaDatta had a bad equation! #ShalinBhanotExposed #BB16 #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/zOezZZ67Gj — Sinthia (@sinthia1712) December 11, 2022

Tina Datta deserves to win #BigBoss16. Cheaters like Shalin Bhanot who play with girls emotions should be kicked out the show.#ShalinBhanotExposed pic.twitter.com/Q99iMGQXju — Patarkar Popatlal (@Toofaanexpress) December 11, 2022

Really the Shalin is a big cheater. The Tina Datta need to win#ShalinBhanotExposed pic.twitter.com/kGfhPWjrxD — Hariom Thakkar‍⚕️⚕️ (@hariom_0702) December 11, 2022

Sajid: teri watt lag gyi tere chehre pe dikh rha h

Shalin Bhanot is Khatam bro!#TinaDatta #ShalinBhanotExposed — Honeybeast (@BugluMaxu) December 11, 2022

Ye insan shurat se hi fake hai har kisi ke sath#ShalinBhanotExposedpic.twitter.com/AcIZ5aoqfG — Shivam Arya (@IAM_Shivam_R) December 11, 2022

Now that Tina has finally got a chance to rejig her relationships and not depend on Shalin’s fake emotions, it will be interesting to see how she moves ahead in the game from here. The fans would also love to see her bond with Sumbul Touqeer – both of whom had differences because of Shalin. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 16!