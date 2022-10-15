Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot has emerged as one of the most popular contestants in the Bigg Boss 16 house. His chemistry with Tina Datta has become the talk of the town and his revelations about his breakup with ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur have taken over the media. In an interview now, Dalljiet spoke about Shalin’s presence in the show and said he’s trying to get attention by talking about their separation.Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot's Ex-Wife Dalljiet Kaur Reacts to Him Saying They Are 'Best Friends' After Divorce

Dalljiet said she didn’t like how he talked about their relationship in a conversation with Tina when he said that they broke up over a ‘silly issue’. While speaking to the Bombay Times, she said he made a joke about their relationship. “I have also been in Bigg Boss (Season 13) and I stayed for 15 days inside the house, but not once did I discuss Shaleen or bring up the topic of our breakup or make a joke about it. He would never have gotten any calls when I was inside the house. I am getting calls because he chose to speak about our divorce. During my stint with Bigg Boss, it could have been easy for me to cry and get attention, but I never did that,” she said. Also Read - Diya Aur Baati Hum Actress Kanishka Soni Reveals Shocking Incident With Sajid Khan: 'He Wanted to See My...'

Dalljiet, who participated in Bigg Boss 13, talked about his affection towards Tina and how they are creating a romantic angle in the show. She said, “Whether he chooses to be with Tina or anyone else, I only wish him peace and happiness because he is the father of my child and I want nothing but positive vibes from him.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Tanushree Dutta Breaks Silence on #MeToo Accused Sajid Khan's Participation And The Uproar Around it

In an episode recently, Shalin was seen confessing his feelings towards Tina. While she said she knows Dalljiet and has heard that they had an abusive marriage, Shalin tells her that his ex-wife is her best friend. Dalljiet later took to Twitter to refute these claims. She wrote that she’s not friends with Shalin and he should stop using their relationship to create more buzz.

Watch this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 16!